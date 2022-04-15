All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Paytm Becomes Official Digital Payments Partner For Prime Ministers Museum

Image Credit: Twitter/Narendra Modi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Paytm Becomes Official Digital Payments Partner For Prime Ministers' Museum

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  15 April 2022 7:32 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-15T16:03:34+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

With becoming the official digital payment partner for the museum, Paytm is putting on offer its payment gateway, QR code payment options and EDC machines to make way for secure, quick and convenient transactions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Digital payment platform Paytm has become the official payment partner for the prime ministers' museum, the owner of the fintech company One97 Communications confirmed on April 14. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (PM's museum) in the national capital as a tribute to all prime ministers of India since Independence. PM Modi bought the first ticket to the museum during the event through Paytm electronic data capture machine.

A Museum In Honour Of All Indian PMs!

With becoming the official digital payment partner for the museum, Paytm is putting on offer its payment gateway, QR code payment options and EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines to make way for secure, quick and convenient transactions.

"We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm's payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner," the Mint quoted a Paytm spokesperson as saying.

With the help of the Paytm payment gateway, QR code, and EDC, users can make payments using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, and BHIM UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards etc, the company confirmed.

What Is The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya?

The PM's museum, which is set to open next week, reveals the story of India post Independence through the contributions and lives of its prime minister.

Previously, the PMO had stated that this museum had been guided by PM Modi's idea to honour the sacrifices and contributions of all the PMs of India, who helped in nation-building and will act as a tribute to all the prime ministers of the country since Independence, regardless of the ideology they followed or their tenure in office.

It aims to sensitise and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers.

During the event, PM Modi said that since its Independence, every government formed In India has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today. Furthermore, he also pointed out that, except for a few instances, India has a glorious tradition of strengthening the country's democracy in a very democratic manner.

Also Read: A Noble Man! This Sri Lankan Taxi Driver Reunites Adoptees With Their Families For Free

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
narendra modi 
Paytm 
Delhi 
Prime Minister 
PM Modi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X