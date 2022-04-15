In A First, Paytm Becomes Official Digital Payments Partner For Prime Ministers' Museum

Digital payment platform Paytm has become the official payment partner for the prime ministers' museum, the owner of the fintech company One97 Communications confirmed on April 14. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (PM's museum) in the national capital as a tribute to all prime ministers of India since Independence. PM Modi bought the first ticket to the museum during the event through Paytm electronic data capture machine.

A Museum In Honour Of All Indian PMs!

With becoming the official digital payment partner for the museum, Paytm is putting on offer its payment gateway, QR code payment options and EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines to make way for secure, quick and convenient transactions.

"We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm's payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner," the Mint quoted a Paytm spokesperson as saying.

With the help of the Paytm payment gateway, QR code, and EDC, users can make payments using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, and BHIM UPI, net banking, debit and credit cards etc, the company confirmed.

Do visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and know more about all our PMs… pic.twitter.com/A8ok1Y4YFL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

What Is The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya?



The PM's museum, which is set to open next week, reveals the story of India post Independence through the contributions and lives of its prime minister.

Previously, the PMO had stated that this museum had been guided by PM Modi's idea to honour the sacrifices and contributions of all the PMs of India, who helped in nation-building and will act as a tribute to all the prime ministers of the country since Independence, regardless of the ideology they followed or their tenure in office.

It aims to sensitise and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers.

During the event, PM Modi said that since its Independence, every government formed In India has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today. Furthermore, he also pointed out that, except for a few instances, India has a glorious tradition of strengthening the country's democracy in a very democratic manner.

Also Read: A Noble Man! This Sri Lankan Taxi Driver Reunites Adoptees With Their Families For Free