Pawan Hans Disinvestment: Govt Approves Star9 Mobility Bid To Buy 51% Stake For Rs 211 Cr

Image Credit- The Indian Express, Pawan Hans Ltd

The Logical Indian Crew

Pawan Hans Disinvestment: Govt Approves Star9 Mobility Bid To Buy 51% Stake For Rs 211 Cr

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  5 May 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

This comes after three failed attempts of disinvestment since the government's decision to sell off its stake in 2016. An inflow of criticism has taken over, with several questions targeting the government.

The Central Government has confirmed approval of Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd's bid of Rs 211.14 crores, the highest for the sale of 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans Ltd, a helicopter-service provider. This comes after three failed attempts of disinvestment since the government's decision to sell off its stake in 2016.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) approved the winning bid for the 37-year-old company on April 29, 2022. It sold its 51 per cent stake and management control to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd. for Rs 211.14 crores, which was higher than the reserve price set at Rs 199.92 crores, as per the PIB press release.

An inflow of criticism has taken over, with questions about the government's intentions, the players involved, the low bid at which Pawan Hans was sold, and the reasons why an ONGC merger wasn't considered.

New Player In Market

Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd is a 6-month-old consortium of Big Charter Pvt Ltd, Almas Global Opportunity Fund SPC, and Maharaja Aviation Pvt Ltd. Since it is a relatively new company, Star9 Mobility doesn't own any helicopters of its own. Even Big Charter Pvt Ltd has just three helicopters to its name. Almas Global has no experience in this field either, and it comes under the jurisdiction of the Cayman Islands.

According to Star9 Mobility's MoU, it plans to facilitate air support services for the petroleum sector, including ONGC. Additionally, it intends to operate tourist charters and undertake any operation or role that might be required or directed by the Government, as reported by The Indian Express.

Big Opportunity?

Industry veterans believe that the privatisation of Pawan Hans might prove to be a push for the civil helicopter industry, as it would increase competition and enhance the market structure.

Additionally, it might expand technical capabilities, performance and overall quality of service, as private players would be less likely to award them contracts as easily as government agencies did, reported Business Today.

Criticism and Unanswered Questions

After the winning bid was approved, the Opposition attacked the government over the disinvestment, claiming that Pawan Hans was the region's largest Helicopter service, and it should have been a strategic choice to retain it.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh alleged that the company (Pawan Hans), which was consistently profitable, started making losses when the disinvestment was processed. He added that this was a mere attempt to lower the valuation to benefit whoever would buy it.

There were also allegations of assisting 'friends' of the ruling party by disinvesting the government's stake at such a low valuation, which sounded 'dodgy' as Pawan Hans owned at least 42 helicopters and was in profits till 2018. Not only this but questions were also raised on the legitimacy and credibility of Star9 Mobility and its approval to be a bidder for the disinvestment.

Second Disinvestment in 2022

It is the second time the government has disinvested its stake in a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the aviation portfolio in the last 12 months. The first was in October when Air India's 100 per cent stake was sold to the Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crores.

Also Read: Rs 1,57,339,00,00,000: The Amount Indian Taxpayers Had To Foot Over 10 Years To Keep Air India Afloat

Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
