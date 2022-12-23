All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  23 Dec 2022 12:00 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Amidst rising scrutiny against tech giants for anti-competitive business practices, a parliamentary panel recommended that these firms be identified as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDI) and don't favour their own offers over their competitors'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance made a series of suggestions to control big tech corporations by enacting a digital competition law which will regulate anti-competitive behaviour on their respective platforms. It recommended that these companies be identified as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDI) to ensure they don't dominate the market.

Towards Curbing Monopoly

The committee, headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha, identified several unethical acts seen in the digital economy in its report titled 'Anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies,' which was presented in the parliament on Thursday.

In its report, the panel said that the government should examine and establish a digital competition act to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital environment. "This would be a benefit not only for our nation and its embryonic start-up industry but also for the whole world", it added, as reported by The Times of India.

Technology goliaths like Alphabet, which owns Google, Meta, and Amazon, are acknowledged globally as Big Tech firms that play an essential role as digital intermediates. The panel advised designating leading technology companies as Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDI) to prevent monopolies. Moreover, it cautioned that these companies "must not favour its own offers over the offers of its competitors" when serving as market intermediaries for supply and sales.

The panel recommended creating a specialised division for digital markets inside the competition watchdog and emphasised the necessity to monitor major tech corporations' competitive behaviour before markets monopolise rather than later.

Strained Relations With Tech Giants

Relations between the Indian government and several major digital companies have been strained, and New Delhi has been tightening regulations on companies like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, reported the Times of India. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), the nation's competition regulator, has already investigated Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple for suspected abuses of the application market. Earlier this year, CCI fined Google for allegedly abusing its monopoly.

Amazon and its rival Flipkart are accused of engaging in anti-competitive behaviour in India, including pushing favoured sellers online and providing precedence to particular sellers' listings.

Companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google have been complaining for years about the burdensome compliance requirements associated with the several laws India has proposed for the technology industry. The complaints occasionally have troubled relationships between New Delhi and Washington.

Also Read: Google To Invest $75 Million In Women-Led Startups Though India Fund, All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Deepthi Rao
Parliament Panel 
Digital Competition Act 
Anti-Competitive Practices 
Big Tech 
Tech Giants 
Google 
Facebook 
Meta 
Twitter 

Must Reads

Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Similar Posts
Centre Introduces Jan Vishwas Bill To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Trending

Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Sustainable Innovation! IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Low-Cost, High-Efficiency Solar Cells
Trending

Sustainable Innovation! IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Low-Cost, High-Efficiency Solar Cells

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Polices Operation MASOOM Leads To Over 100 FIRs, 36 Arrests In Child Pornography Cases
Trending

Delhi Police's Operation 'MASOOM' Leads To Over 100 FIRs, 36 Arrests In Child Pornography Cases

The Logical Indian Crew
Against All Odds! Revisiting Ramanujans Life On National Mathematics Day, Achievements Despite Roadblocks
Trending

Against All Odds! Revisiting Ramanujan's Life On National Mathematics Day, Achievements Despite...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who Serve
Trending

Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X