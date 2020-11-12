Pakistan's Most Wanted List Names 2008 Mumbai Attack Terrorists, Planners, Financiers

Among the 1,210 persons named in the federal and provincial agencies' book of 'most wanted/high profiles terrorists', Pakistan has included 19 terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, reported India Today.

The planners of the attack, including the main pivot, financier etc. have been named in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) list, as an exercise to show the country's response to terrorism activities. These names have been in the FIA list for years, but no action, on the ground, has been taken against them.

"The grave challenge to our national security demands that Federal and Provincial Governments plan and act in unison and ensure timely and proper co-ordination between police departments and intelligence agencies to identify, apprehend and prosecute terrorists involved in heinous cases," the preface of the FIA document as quoted.

Terrorism can be eliminated only after proper identification of the financers, communication assistors etc. They should not be allowed to plan, associate, communicate; finance, travel and lodge with ease anywhere in the country or abroad, the document added.

According to the media report, the list includes people who purchased Yamaha Motorboat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats etc. from ARZ water sport Karachi, name of the crew members of the boat named 'Al Hussaini', that was used to transport the terrorists from Karachi to reach the shores of Mumbai, financiers who arranged foreign currency to obtain Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) connection for terrorist Communication.

Names among the listed terrorists involved in Mumbai attacks include:

Shahid Ghafoor has been named as 'Captain' of the 'Al Hussaini' boat. Besides, ten more have been named as part of the crew.

Crew Members: Muhammad Amjad Khan, who also purchased the Yamaha Motorboat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats etc. from ARZ water sport Karachi, and other things that were used in Mumbai terror attacks and recovered by Indian authorities. He also purchased Al Fouz boat used during attacks.

Other names include Abdul Rahman, Muhammad Usman, Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Sabir Salfi, Shakil Ahmad.

Names of the financiers included Muhammad Usman Zia, Mukhtar Ahmed, Muhammad Abbas Nasi and Javed Iqbal.

The 921-page document does not include the name of the masterminds Hafiz Saeed, who is currently in Pakistan prison, and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. The other two most wanted men for India, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim are also not listed.

