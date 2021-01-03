Pakistan Intelligentsia Trying To Contact Indian Jawans To Gain Sensitive Information

Pakistani intelligence officers have tried to call several 'Indian Jawans' to collate sensitive information. According to the senior officials, these officers may randomly call the control rooms, by introducing themselves as senior officers of the same force.

The calls were made to gather information about the movement of Indian troops, VVIPs, and collect intel on vital installations. Based on this information, all security forces' offices have been put on alert so that none of the forces reveals any sensitive information.

"It has come to the notice that Pakistan Intelligence officers are trying to contact force personnel for getting information about the movement of senior officers and force related information like High sensitive deployment, Vital installations, VIP movements, etc., by making phone calls, mobile phones introducing themselves as officers of own/other forces," said the new input, which was prepared after collaborating all the information that other agencies received.

All the para-military forces have been asked to brief their control room staff not to give any information without the caller revealing his/her identity. The Pakistani intelligence officers have also been sending friend requests on social media websites to contact force personnel, The New Indian Express reported.

All the security forces have been asked to brief their personnel about the new modus operandi and also take preventive measures. This would also help prevent the leakage of important information from the security forces.