Govt Blocks Pakistan-Based YouTube Channels Spreading Fake News On Kashmir, Indian Army

India,  21 Jan 2022 9:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

The central government recently blocked as many as 20 YouTube channels and two websites. Such action would continue against those "hatching conspiracy" against the country, warned Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

To curb the misinformation being propagated against India in the digital space, the central government recently blocked as many as 20 YouTube channels and two websites. Such action would continue against those "hatching conspiracy" against the country, warned Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

These channels were blocked for allegedly spreading fake news and propaganda-driven information. Reports state that Thakur's ministry had been closely coordinating with the intelligence agencies on the matter while deciding to shut down their connectivity.

"I had ordered action against them...I am happy that many big countries took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them," the minister said, reported Hindustan Times.

Sharing details on these channels, Thakur said that they belonged to a 'coordinated disinformation network' that were operating from Pakistan and indulging in spreading incorrect information about several sensitive subjects related to India.

'Divisive content' in a planned manner on subjects related to Kashmir, the Indian Army. minority communities in the country, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc were being shared by these platforms.

The Websites & The Channels

A majority of the 20 YouTube channels that have been blocked were created by The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), which is based in Pakistan and has a combined subscriber base of 3.5 million. The videos uploaded in these channels have clocked over 550 million views.

The Punch Line, International Web News, Khalsa TV, The Naked Truth, News 24, 48 news, Fictional Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global and Cover Story were some of the channels blocked through the government's order.

Besides the channels, the Kashmir Global and Kashmir Watch websites were ordered to be blocked in their entirety, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Power Of Social Media! Netizens Come To Rescue Of Chennai Transwoman Lamenting Lack Of Customers During Pandemic

