Delhi: 91-Yr-Old Padma Shri Awardee Evicted From Govt House, 12 Others To Face Same Fate

A Padma Shri awardee was evicted from a government bungalow on Tuesday, April 26, after the accommodation allotment expired due to a policy change in 2008. The eviction occurred at the government-owned home, currently occupied by Guru Mayadhar Raut, a 91-year-old Odissi dancer, in Asiad Village, South Delhi.

Nearly 12 other artists, including Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji, Dhrupad singer Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar, Kuchipudi dancer Guru V Jayarama Rao, Rani Shinghal, lithographer KR Subanna, Kathak expert Geetanjali Lal, sarangi player Kamal Sabri, Kamalini, Devraj Dakoji, artist Jatin Das, Pt Bhajan Sopori and singer Rita Ganguly, will also face similar proceedings soon.



For decades, artists such as singers, classical dancers, painters and photographers have resided in government bungalows under a discretionary quota. Some allotments date back to the 1980s, while others were distributed in the early 2000s.



The central government has now asked them to vacate their bungalows, claiming that the allotment expired due to a policy change back in 2008. The government has also stated that the artists have not paid licence fee arrears for many years, India Today reported.



Not Given Adequate Time

On Tuesday afternoon, eviction officials landed at Odissi dancer and Padma awardee Guru Mayadhar Raut's home. Within hours, his belongings were out on the street.



The artists claimed that they have not been given enough time to vacate the premises and wondered why they are being evicted at such an old age. While Raut is 91-years-old, many of the other artists are also over 70.

Expressing shock at the eviction, 91-year-old Guru said, "They came in and began throwing our belongings. We would have left if they had given us some notice period."

Meanwhile, the government and the High Court have said that the artists cannot remain on government premises after the allotment time has expired.



The Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) official on the spot said that eviction orders were issued in January 2022 and that it was the residents' responsibility to have vacated the premises.



"There are eviction orders in place and a grace period. We are also subject to orders," he said.

A fresh petition was moved before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 26, seeking more time to vacate the premises, a relook at housing policies and some relief owing to the old age of the affected artists.



Some artists tried to contact the MoUD officials as the eviction and police officers arrived. However, they were met with disappointment.

Lawyers for the artists have also appealed to the Delhi High Court. The artists have requested that they be given some time to vacate the houses.

