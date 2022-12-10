Over 67 Journalists, Media Professionals Killed On The Job In 2022: International Federation Of Journalists

Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine, unrest in Haiti, and the rise in criminal and communal groups, violence against journalists has increased exponentially. More than 67 journalists and media professionals have died in 2022, an increase of 30 per cent from the last year, according to the latest report released by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday.

As per the Brussels-based organisation representing 6,00,000 journalists in 146 different countries, 375 journalists are currently in prison, with China, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and Turkey having the highest numbers. At least 365 journalists were detained, according to the last year's data.

🔴#BREAKING - The IFJ Killed List has recorded 67 journalists murdered in the line of duty so far this year, a spike in the numbers of media workers killed or imprisoned in 2022.

❌Deadliest country: Ukraine (12)

❌Deadliest region: Americas (29)

Cause Of Violence: War And Chaos

The IFJ reports that 12 media workers have died while reporting the conflict in Ukraine, more than any other nation this year. Most were Ukrainian, but there were also people from various countries, like American documentarian Brent Renaud. Even though threats against journalists remain while the combat rages on, the early weeks of the war were highly chaotic for media professionals.

According to IFJ's General Secretary Anthony Bellanger, failure to take action will only encourage those who seek to stifle the free flow of information and undermine the ability of people to hold their leaders accountable. He also reminded the government of its duty to ensure that those in positions of authority and influence do not obstruct the development of inclusive and open societies.

The year 2022 has been one of the deadliest for journalists in Mexico, now regarded as the most dangerous country for reporters outside of a war zone. As per the IFJ, the increase in criminal organisations in Mexico and the collapse of law and order in Haiti have both contributed to the killings.

According to The Hindu, the group noted five journalist killings amid Pakistan's political unrest this year. It issued warnings about increased threats against journalists in Colombia and ongoing dangers for media professionals in the Philippines despite changes in that country's government. Additionally, it condemned the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist covering a Palestinian refugee camp at the time.

Journalism: A Risky Profession

With an ever-increasing inflow of incidents involving reporters dying while chasing a story, online threats to kill and rape female journalists, and electronic surveillance with specific targets to frighten and stifle investigative journalism, the profession has become risky and life-threatening.

This is a scary reality for many journalists worldwide as media freedom and safety have significantly decreased in the digital era, having a considerable negative impact globally on human rights, democracy, and development. Press freedom has also deteriorated over the years, and India's standing on the World Press Freedom Index, published in May and ranks 180 countries, fell to 150 from 142 last year.

Furthermore, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), 455 journalists were killed between 2016 and 2021 while doing their jobs, with no arrests in more than eight out of ten cases.

