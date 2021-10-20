All section
Caste discrimination
Over 40 People Dead, Many Missing As Flood Fury Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

Image Credits: India Today

Trending
Over 40 People Dead, Many Missing As Flood Fury Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Uttarakhand,  20 Oct 2021 6:48 AM GMT

Nanital is the worst-hit district, recording at least 18 deaths. Pictures and video footages depict horrifying scenes of submerged houses, flooded streets and broken bridges.

More than 40 people lost their lives after heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand for a consecutive third day on Tuesday, October 19, with Nanital being the worst-hit district recording at least 18 deaths.

Pictures and video footages depict horrifying scenes of submerged houses, flooded streets, and broken bridges.

According to The Times of India, several people are reportedly missing, raising concerns that the actual toll is likely to be even higher. The district officials said that at least 40 people have died in the last two days.

Nainital Badly Affected

Nainital additional district magistrate Ashok Joshi said that the casualties in the district could reach up to 27. "We got information about people who are trapped at different places. Rescue teams have been sent but it is getting difficult in this inclement weather," he said, according to TOI.

The district was cut off after landslides blocked all three access roads, but authorities restored the connectivity later in the day. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani, and Bhawali were also closed due to debris from landslides, NDTV quoted ANI.

Eleven deaths were reported on Tuesday, seven people lost their lives in house collapse incidents in the Mukteshwar and Khairna areas of Nainital and one individual reportedly swept away in Udham Singh Nagar.

Uttarakhand CM Assures Help

"PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the flood situation. Houses, bridges, roads etc. have been badly damaged. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for carrying rescue operations," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.


Two of these helicopters will be sent to Nanital and one to the Garhwal region to rescue people stranded at multiple locations, Dhami added.

"Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Those whose houses were washed away will be given Rs 1.9 lakh compensation. All possible help will be extended to the people whose livestock perished," he said.

Dhami, however, requested people not to panic and said all necessary measures are being taken to rescue them to safe locations. He also reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand CM to take stock of the current situation. The central government has assured the state authorities of all possible help to handle the calamity.

Dhami cancelled all his official visits for Tuesday and instead visited the Disaster Management Control Room. Later, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit belts of Kumaon and Garhwal.

In what could be a sigh of relief, the weather department predicted a "significant reduction in rainfall over Uttarakhand from Tuesday". The state normally witnesses around 30.5mm rainfall in October but it recorded 122.4mm in the last one day alone.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: 8 Dead And 20 People Missing As Rain Batters State, Heavy Downpour Expected In Next 24 Hours


