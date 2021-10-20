Over 40 People Dead, Many Missing As Flood Fury Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

More than 40 people lost their lives after heavy rains lashed Uttarakhand for a consecutive third day on Tuesday, October 19, with Nanital being the worst-hit district recording at least 18 deaths.

Pictures and video footages depict horrifying scenes of submerged houses, flooded streets, and broken bridges.

#WATCH | An under construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/AaLBdClIwe — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

According to The Times of India, several people are reportedly missing, raising concerns that the actual toll is likely to be even higher. The district officials said that at least 40 people have died in the last two days.



Nainital Badly Affected

Nainital additional district magistrate Ashok Joshi said that the casualties in the district could reach up to 27. "We got information about people who are trapped at different places. Rescue teams have been sent but it is getting difficult in this inclement weather," he said, according to TOI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The district was cut off after landslides blocked all three access roads, but authorities restored the connectivity later in the day. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani, and Bhawali were also closed due to debris from landslides, NDTV quoted ANI.



Eleven deaths were reported on Tuesday, seven people lost their lives in house collapse incidents in the Mukteshwar and Khairna areas of Nainital and one individual reportedly swept away in Udham Singh Nagar.

Uttarakhand CM Assures Help

"PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the flood situation. Houses, bridges, roads etc. have been badly damaged. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for carrying rescue operations," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Rainfall has slowed down. There has been massive damage. It'll take time to return to normalcy - roads were washed away, there were landslides, rivers changed their routes, villages were affected, bridges collapsed: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Haldwani#UttarakhandRain pic.twitter.com/Py5oKbEkf0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021





#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF carried out rescue operations in residential areas of Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which faces a flood-like situation due to rainfall.



SDRF Commandant Navneet Singh also joined in the rescue operations. (19.10.2021) pic.twitter.com/0LKc2TmJ08 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Two of these helicopters will be sent to Nanital and one to the Garhwal region to rescue people stranded at multiple locations, Dhami added.



"Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased. Those whose houses were washed away will be given Rs 1.9 lakh compensation. All possible help will be extended to the people whose livestock perished," he said.



Dhami, however, requested people not to panic and said all necessary measures are being taken to rescue them to safe locations. He also reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journeys before the weather improved.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand CM to take stock of the current situation. The central government has assured the state authorities of all possible help to handle the calamity.

I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

Dhami cancelled all his official visits for Tuesday and instead visited the Disaster Management Control Room. Later, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit belts of Kumaon and Garhwal.



अतिवृष्टि के कारण आई आपदा से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण कर नुकसान का जायजा लिया और प्रशासन को जनमानस की हर संभव मदद करने हेतु निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/OlVbmxQFOb — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 20, 2021

In what could be a sigh of relief, the weather department predicted a "significant reduction in rainfall over Uttarakhand from Tuesday". The state normally witnesses around 30.5mm rainfall in October but it recorded 122.4mm in the last one day alone.



