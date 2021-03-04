'Over 30% Of Welfare Schemes' Beneficiaries Are Muslims In UP': CM Adityanath Denies Discrimination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, March 3, said that the Muslim community drew more benefits from the state welfare schemes than its proportion in the state's population.

Speaking at the legislative council, Adityanath said that the population of Muslims in the state today is 17-19 per cent, and the community is availing 30-35 per cent of the schemes' benefits.

Citing the schemes including the housing sector scheme, free power connections, cooking gas, connections under the Ujjwala scheme and the Ayushman Bharat healthcare plan, he said that Muslims' share in the schemes was more than the rest of the population.

"We have not discriminated against anyone. We have not indulged in appeasement but have worked in a manner that the schemes reach the doorsteps of the beneficiaries," NDTV quoted him as saying.

He asserted that the state government was working honestly and transparently, going by the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mantra coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh's economic state, he said that there had been a significant decline, blaming the previous governments, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress or any other party.

