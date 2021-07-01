Over 2,000 Kids In Delhi Have Lost One Or Both Parents To COVID

The most tragic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is perhaps children losing either one or both their parents. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday, June 30, said that more than 2,000 children in Delhi lost either one or both parents to COVID.

The panel said that 2,029 children in the national capital have lost either one or both of their parents to the deadly virus. While a total of 651 children lost their mothers, 1,311 children lost their fathers and 67 of them lost both their parents to the virus, reported Outlook.

"The commission has been able to trace more than 2,029 children who have either lost one or both parents due to Covid. Of these, 67 children are those who have lost both their parents whereas 651 children have lost their mother due to Covid and 1,311 have lost their father due to Covid," said the statement issued by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

What Is The Govt Doing For Such Children?

The Delhi government is planning to give ₹ 2,500 per month to such children. In May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government will extend financial help to families that have lost their earning members to the coronavirus and also bear the cost of education and upbringing of children orphaned by the pandemic.

The DCPCR said the details of all the children who have lost parents to COVID have been shared with the Delhi Women and Child Department so they can benefit from the measures introduced for their welfare.

Earlier last month, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) told the Supreme Court that children in more than 30,000 families were abandoned, became orphans, or lost one of their parents between April 2020 and the last week of May this year.

Also Read: Credit Is Good But Let's Get The Indian Consumer Back On Track



