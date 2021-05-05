Trending

Opposition Demands Free Vaccine For All, 13 Parties Write To Centre

The leaders urged the Government to use the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for providing free of cost vaccination to everyone in the country.

India   |   5 May 2021 11:33 AM GMT
Image Credits: LiveMint (Representational)

A joint statement signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, JDS leader and former PM H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, urged the Centre to launch a free vaccination programme throughout the country in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Including them, 13 leaders from the opposition parties asked the centre to pay attention to the medical infrastructure of the country and ensure the supply of adequate amounts of oxygen to the hospitals and healthcare centres.

"In times of the uncontrollable surge of the pandemic across our country, we call upon the Central government to focus all attention in ensuring the uninterrupted flow of Oxygen supplies to all hospitals and health centres across the country," read the joint statement as reported by Times Of India.

Apart from the above mentioned leaders of the opposition parties, this joint statement also received much endorsement from leaders like Hemant Soren the CM of Jharkhand, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK chief M K Stalin, BSP chief Mayawati and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In addition to this, the leaders also urged the Government to use the budgetary allocation of ₹ 35,000 crore for providing free of cost vaccination to everyone in the country.

The second wave of the COVID-19 proved to be devastating for India.

With the health infrastructure collapsing and the crucial shortage of medical essentials like oxygen supply and drugs required for the treatment of Covid-19, India is witnessing a massive catastrophe.

