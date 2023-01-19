One In Every Two Truck Drivers In India Suffer From Compromised Eye Vision, Says Study

According to research by Noida's ICARE Eye Hospital, which tested the eyes of 34,000 truck drivers, almost 50 per cent of all truck drivers on Indian roadways had vision-related issues. The study indicated that 4 per cent of the truckers evaluated had both distance- and near-vision issues, 8 per cent had near-vision issues, and roughly 38 per cent had near-vision issues.

No Access To Eye Care

The concern is that none of the drivers wore glasses, and most people with near-vision issues were in the 36–50 age range. According to the study, the younger age bracket of 18 to 35 years was also where 45 per cent of all cases with distance-vision issues were discovered.

ICARE Eye Hospital's CEO, Dr Saurabh Choudhry, as per a report by Mint, said, “As an eye hospital, we have been aware that a large number of accidents on Indian roads happen because of vision-related problems of drivers. Most truck drivers tested by us did not realize they had a compromised vision and had never undergone any eye examination. This left them prone to accidents."

He believed that because truck drivers' jobs are so disorganised and because the majority of them are from rural areas without access to preventive or therapeutic eye exams, they are less likely to take their health problems seriously.

Much-Needed Aide Provided

On Indian roadways, there are 9 million truck drivers. Based on their field study's data, they may extrapolate that half of them would have eyesight issues. If they had been in a Western country, they would not have been allowed to drive without the required eyewear and a checkup.

According to Choudhry, after screening and investigation, refractive errors were the main problem for truck drivers. "In association with our partner Sightsavers, we provided the drivers ready-to-clip (R2C) spectacles and dispensed glasses on the spot."

For people with complicated refractive defects, specially-made glasses were provided at the next rest stop. They were made to wear glasses while driving on the highways using various technological tools and apps.

The RAAHI - National Truckers Eye Health Programme was launched in 2017 by an NGO called Sightsavers India with the goal of ensuring the safety of commuters on highways. ICARE Eye Hospital joined the initiative in 2018. Around 34,000 truck drivers were subsequently examined for eye conditions and refractive problems.

