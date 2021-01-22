A video message of two employees of an oil drilling company who were kidnapped last month in Arunachal Pradesh from an undisclosed location was released by banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

In the message, the two appealed Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to expedite efforts for their release.

The two men are identified to be - radio operator Ram Kumar (35) and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi (51), both from Quippo which is a drilling operator for Oil India Limited (OIL) wells.

They are held captive by the armed rebel groups ULFA-Independent and NSCN for over a month now, reported ThePrint.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA)-Independent released the two videos where the workers are seen pleading their respective state governments for making arrangements for their return to home.

Armed militants reportedly kidnapped them from the drilling site of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Innao area of Arunachal's Changlang district on December 21.

"It has been one month since we were kidnapped by ULFA-I and NSCN-IM which are in conflict with our company. I appeal to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to talk to Assam chief minister to secure my release from my captors," Ram Kumar says in the video.

In the video, Gogoi can be seen appealing to the Assam chief minister that because of their differences between their company, ULFA(I) and NSCN have abducted them for a month no. "Even after a month, the company has not taken any steps to secure my release. So, I request the company to talk to the two organisations for my release," Gogoi can be heard saying.



Reportedly, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of ₹20 crores on each of the kidnapped men.

In a similar incident three years ago, ULFA-I had released a video of Kuldeep Moran, a resident of Assam's Tinsukia district who was kidnapped by the rebel outfit. He was later released after many days by the insurgent group after they received ransom that reportedly was some lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, an official from Quippo the company has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step up their rescue processes.

