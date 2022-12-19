All section
Caste discrimination
Odisha: Students Forced To Attend Nearby Schools Due To Inadequate Infrastructure, Shortage Of Teachers

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pexels (Representational)

Odisha: Students Forced To Attend Nearby Schools Due To Inadequate Infrastructure, Shortage Of Teachers

Odisha,  19 Dec 2022

Despite Odisha's claims of educational transformation, students' education in the state suffers from dilapidated schools, missing classrooms, a shortage of teaching staff and apathetic teachers.

Two government upper primary schools in Odisha, one in an urban region and the other in a rural mining block of the district have a sad history despite grand claims of educational transformation in the state. While Rourkela city's Government Upper Primary School struggles with its inadequate facilities and a shortage of teaching staff, a school in Hemgir tehsil of Sundargarh's distant mining district requires its kids to attend courses at a nearby school.

Dilapidated School Walls, Apathetic Teachers

Due to a lack of classroom space, the school in Koelnagar's B block in Rourkela city has about 100 pupils from Class I to VIII crammed together. This school was founded in 1986. According to reports, five classrooms are on the verge of collapsing, with concrete chunks falling from the roofs, while the remaining four are in disrepair. According to sources, the majority of the midday meals provided by the Akshay Patra Foundation are wasted at the school, as just 35 to 40 pupils from the neighbourhood and slums attend courses.

The school now has seven teachers on staff in addition to a physical education trainer, up from three less than a year ago. However, according to residents, they appear to care the least about children's education, reports The New Indian Express.

Ironically, the mother of a Class III student who serves on the school administration committee and works as a domestic helper said that her child had not learned even one Odia alphabet. She continued to protest that the school administration kept requesting that she set up private instruction for the youngster.

Seemashri Mishra, the headmistress, asserted that she has written to higher authorities regarding infrastructural issues and that the school, which has 101 children, is operating properly. Sarangadhar Bariha, the Bisra Block Education Officer in charge of Rourkela City, said that a surprise visit will be made to verify school records and the authenticity of enrollment.

Forced To Attend Classes In A Nearby School

The government upper primary school in the Barpali village of Hemgir block's Duduga panchayat also suffers from appalling neglect. In order to build new classrooms, four outdated ones were demolished a year ago, but the project was abandoned midway. Classes, I through V students are required to attend classes at a nearby school because only three working classrooms are available for 138 students in Classes I to VIII.

The Sundargarh collector had heard the villagers' complaints in October, and as a result, the construction of the classrooms was sped up. 76 pupils from Classes I through V and their teachers reportedly use classrooms at a different school located around 1.5 kilometres away, according to Headmistress Umakanti Buda. She stated that carrying lunches for the students is an additional hassle.

Also Read: Odisha: Notice Issued To Headmistress After Viral Video Shows Teachers Using Classroom Doors As Blackboards

