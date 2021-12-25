Odisha CM Announces COVID Assistance Of Rs 3,000 To Over 1 Lakh Street Vendors

All section
Odisha,  25 Dec 2021 8:42 AM GMT

Noting that the street vendors play an essential part in a city's economy, Naveen Patnaik said the street vendors would remain in urban pockets along with shopping malls and big shops.

A day after announcing COVID-19 assistance for the newspaper hawkers, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24, launched the direct cash benefits for 1.1 lakh street vendors across 114 urban centres in the state.

While sanctioning the amount, Patnaik said that each street vendor in towns will get Rs 3,000 as COVID-19 assistance, The New Indian Express.

"I am delighted to announce financial aid of Rs 3,000 each for street vendors across the state. More than 1 lakh street vendors across 114 towns in Odisha will benefit from it," he said.

Securing Livelihood Of Street Vendors

The street vendors had earlier received Rs 6,000 each in two phases in March last year and June this year, Patnaik said. He added that the financial assistance aims to secure the livelihood of the street vendors.

Noting that the street vendors play an essential part in a city's economy, he said the street vendors would remain in urban pockets along with shopping malls and big shops.

Effects Of The Pandemic

Asserting that the street vendors are part of any city, Patnaik said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every person's livelihood and I can feel your pain. The government is always with you and hence, it has decided to set up vending zones in 87 urban areas with an expenditure of about Rs 60 crore," he announced.

The CM also urged the street vendors to be cautious during the prevailing ongoing pandemic. The fear of COVID is not over yet and therefore, the street vendors should be more alert.

"I appeal to all to follow Covid guidelines strictly and be safe," Patnaik said.

On Thursday, December 23, the CM had announced special COVID assistance for newspaper hawkers in the state.

Under the scheme, each registered hawker will get an assistance of Rs 6,000 which will benefit around 7000 registered hawkers across the state.

Also Read: Good Governance Day: Things About Atal Bihari Vajpayee That People Still Love And Admire

