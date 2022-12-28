Shocking! Noida Advocate Booked For Hostage & Assault Of Domestic Help After CCTV Footage Surfaces

A video that recently went viral on social media showed shocking visuals of a domestic help being dragged out of the elevator by her employer. The 20-year-old domestic help, identified as Anita, was rescued from the high-rise apartment in a posh society in Noida after her employer had allegedly held her hostage and assaulted her for nearly two months. The employer, Shefali Koul, is an advocate by profession, who has now been booked under Sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond ten days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hanging By The Rope

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on December 27 booked the 40-year-old Koul under the charges of having assaulted and confined Anita at the Cleo County society in Noida's Sector 121. The incident has once again brought to light that the number of degrees and bank balances does not account for being a decent human being. Koul, an advocate residing in a posh society, was reportedly seen physically and verbally abusing her domestic help. This falls as a violation of rights on multiple levels that Koul herself would've been very well aware of as someone involved in the legal profession.

The incident came to light on December 26 after Anita had attempted to escape from Koul's residence on the fourth floor using a rope. Passersby saw her and immediately informed the police about the incident, who promptly reached the location with a team to rescue Anita. She was then escorted to the station, and her family was brought in, who were able to give further information on the issue.

Visuals Of The Shocking Assault

After Anita was rescued from the apartment, CCTV footage from an elevator in the society surfaced, which showed shocking visuals of assault. The video footage showed Koul dragging Anita out as she was refusing to go with her. Purported CCTV footage of Koul's assault was reportedly from a fortnight ago, and it has been taken in as evidence for the assault Anita was subjected to over the months. A report by the Tribune quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miya Khan saying, "An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station. Evidence is being collected, and further legal action will be taken accordingly."

A 20 year old maid is being beaten by her mistress in the lift. It is alleged that the maid was imprisoned for 6 months and she was being beaten daily in #Noida #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/Xe5MbjMb40 — Naayla Dania (@NaaylaD) December 27, 2022





Furthermore, Anita's father, Padam Singh, has submitted a complaint at the station against Koul. According to the complaint, Anita worked at Koul's house for the past six months and was held hostage there even after their contract expired on October 31. Koul forcibly held Anita at her apartment and continued to make her do the work. Allegedly she took away Anita's phone and assaulted her when she refused to work and said that she wanted to go back home.

However, this is not the first time that the high-rise apartments of Noida have been on the news for their discriminatory and classist undertones. The CCTV visuals of Anita were one among many such incidents that continue to take place in many parts of the country. The video, after being shared and retweeted among thousands, has now raised concerns on the abusive treatment of gig workers even within the 'modern' society. Their rights continue to be unprotected in broader terms, and this brings in the question of whom do the workers approach when the law fails them?

