Ban On School Buses After 8:30 Am In Bangalore To Ease Traffic, Violators To Pay Penalty

The traffic police department in Bengaluru has decided to ban school buses from operating after 8.30 am when the morning rush hour begins. The new campaign aims at reducing traffic woes in the city.

Authorities will implement the new law by fining school buses that drop off pupils and park close to schools after 8.15 am, under the direction of IPS officer M A Saleem, the city's newly-appointed traffic commissioner.

Safe Passage Route For Buses

A traffic police official stated that no school bus would be permitted to stop close to schools after 8.30 am, and offenders would be subject to a fine, according to the Indian Express. He stated that the school administrations have already been informed to start lessons early. To guarantee that kids get to school safely, the traffic police department will enforce a "dedicated carriageway" and a "safe passage route."

Explaining the scenario, another traffic police said that a dedicated entrance and exit will be allocated for parents where they may park their cars to drop off the children at the playground. This will make children less prone to getting caught in dangerous traffic situations.

It has been reported that school buses park outside various schools all day long until it is time to drop off pupils at home, blocking a large part of the road and seriously impeding commuter traffic.

A traffic police officer stated that the safe passageways are currently being restored in schools and that although this model had previously existed, it was not rigidly applied. School authorities are now strictly required by the traffic police to park the buses and vans on their grounds.

Rising Complaints By Residents

This action is being taken in response to several public complaints regarding traffic congestion around school zones, school buses blocking sidewalks, bullying by school bus drivers, and threats to the safety of pupils and other pedestrians. Many people, especially from the area of Residency Road, used social media to report similar issues.

School bus in the wrong direction affecting traffic, today morning near Hoodi itpl road, Bangalore @PNCCS pnc cognitio school .. @blrcitytraffic pls note pic.twitter.com/QXpUuxDpIs — Padmakumar Anandan Kartha (@padmakumarma) May 23, 2019

Someone should really find some solution to this school bus traffic woes in Bangalore CBD area! 4-5 schools and narrow roads and 100s of buses! — Loveleen Arun (@LoveleenArun) September 15, 2022

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) authorities, this is not a recent development, and the issue has existed for some time. Residents are hopeful that with this new order, the traffic situation in areas near schools dies down.

