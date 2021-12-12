Offering Namaz In Open Spaces Will Not Be Tolerated: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that offering Namaz in Public Places will not be tolerated. The clamour around the namaz site being disrupted by the right-wing outfits has been making news for months now. Following this, the district administration withdrew permission for Friday prayers at 20 designated sites amid protests by members of Hindu outfits who parked vehicles and organized programmes to prevent Muslims from entering.

"Such programmes (namaz) should not be held in the open. This practice of offering namaz at public spaces will not be tolerated as it is leading to controversies and confrontations. We have given the police and administration directions to resolve the issue amicably. We will not allow any confrontation and try to resolve it," the chief minister said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a meeting at PWD Rest House in the city.

Designated Namaz Sites Occupied

As reported by Hindustan Times, on Friday morning, the members of right-wing outfits started gathering at designated namaz sites in Sector 37, Atlas Chowk, Sector 44, Sirhaul Park, Sector 22 and Genpact Park. The locals and right-wing members occupied the parks and grounds in Sector 37, Atlas Chowk, Sector 44, Sirhaul Park, Sector 22 and Genpact Park before Muslims could reach and started shouting religious slogans, police confirmed. Muslims alleged that despite police presence, they were not allowed to perform namaz at any site.

The administration designated 37 sites for Muslims to perform the Friday prayers. However, in November this year, the number of sites was cut down to 20 after members of the right-wing outfits continued to protest and disrupt prayers. The Muslims, however, have maintained that they were forced to use public spaces since there were not enough mosques in the city.

Amidst the protest and disruption, some Hindu and Muslim groups who have been in talks with the authorities on the namaz issue jointly organized an event to pay homage to General Rawat. Many right-wing outfits have celebrated the decision of CM Khattar forbidding offering namaz at public sites.

