All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Offering Namaz In Open Spaces Will Not Be Tolerated: Haryana CM

Image Credits: India TV, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Offering Namaz In Open Spaces Will Not Be Tolerated: Haryana CM

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Haryana,  12 Dec 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The district administration withdrew permission for Friday prayers at 20 designated sites amid protests by members of Hindu outfits who parked vehicles and organized programmes to prevent Muslims from entering.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that offering Namaz in Public Places will not be tolerated. The clamour around the namaz site being disrupted by the right-wing outfits has been making news for months now. Following this, the district administration withdrew permission for Friday prayers at 20 designated sites amid protests by members of Hindu outfits who parked vehicles and organized programmes to prevent Muslims from entering.

"Such programmes (namaz) should not be held in the open. This practice of offering namaz at public spaces will not be tolerated as it is leading to controversies and confrontations. We have given the police and administration directions to resolve the issue amicably. We will not allow any confrontation and try to resolve it," the chief minister said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a meeting at PWD Rest House in the city.

Designated Namaz Sites Occupied

As reported by Hindustan Times, on Friday morning, the members of right-wing outfits started gathering at designated namaz sites in Sector 37, Atlas Chowk, Sector 44, Sirhaul Park, Sector 22 and Genpact Park. The locals and right-wing members occupied the parks and grounds in Sector 37, Atlas Chowk, Sector 44, Sirhaul Park, Sector 22 and Genpact Park before Muslims could reach and started shouting religious slogans, police confirmed. Muslims alleged that despite police presence, they were not allowed to perform namaz at any site.

The administration designated 37 sites for Muslims to perform the Friday prayers. However, in November this year, the number of sites was cut down to 20 after members of the right-wing outfits continued to protest and disrupt prayers. The Muslims, however, have maintained that they were forced to use public spaces since there were not enough mosques in the city.

Amidst the protest and disruption, some Hindu and Muslim groups who have been in talks with the authorities on the namaz issue jointly organized an event to pay homage to General Rawat. Many right-wing outfits have celebrated the decision of CM Khattar forbidding offering namaz at public sites.

Also Read: Worrisome! Enrolment In School-Going Population Declines By 3.3 Million In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Haryana Namaz Public sites 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X