The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   21 Jan 2021 12:12 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
No Fees, No Exams: Association Of Private Schools Puts Posters Outside Schools In Moradabad

Credits: OPIndia

The Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters outside various schools in the city stating that students who fail to pay the fees will 'not' be eligible to take up the examinations.

"No fees-No exams," the posters read. They further read, "No Exams, No Promotion To Next Class."

"We will not allow students to appear in exams if they do not pay fees," the association President told news agency ANI.

The President said that the year 2020 had been challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic, after students stopped coming to schools and did not pay fees for the rest of the course, i.e., till December.

"We are working hard and taking online classes. We have had a great problem paying salaries to the teachers as well. If students want to appear in the exams, they will have to clear the dues," the President added.

Some students have started appearing now as the exams are approaching, however, 50 to 60 per cent of the dues are yet to be cleared.

