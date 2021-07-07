Nitin Gadkari Becomes Brand Ambassador Of India's First 'Eco-Friendly' Cow Dung Paint

Union MSME minister Nitin Gadkari declared himself the "Brand Ambassador'' of Khadi Prakritk Paint, a paint made of cow dung. A statement released by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Wednesday, July 6, said that he would promote the venture to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of cow dung paint.

The minister was inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of the brand which has been hailed as the country's first and only paint made from cow dung. It has been set up on the campus of Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur, which is a unit of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The automated manufacturing unit will double the manufacturing capacity of the paint from 500 liters to 1000 liters per day.

India's First Cow Dung Paint



In the statement, the ministry said that it is India's first cow dung paint. In the virtual inauguration, Gadkari appreciated the innovation and said that the project would go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy in the country.



"Even inaugurating infrastructure projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees is not as pleasing and satisfying as inaugurating this manufacturing unit," he said, according to the release.

The minister acknowledged the immense potential of the paint in creating sustainable development for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and said that the goal should be to create one such plant in every village of the country.

On the occasion, he also ordered 1000 liters of cow-dung paint, which he plans to use at his residence in Nagpur.



Khadi Prakritk Paint Aims to Create Rural Employment

Khadi Prakritk Paint was launched by Gadkari, on January 12, to increase farmers' income and create self-employment across the country. The project has been made a part of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program (PMEGP), a flagship scheme of the central government for employment generation.



