All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rs 5,000 Fine On Students For Watching Or Posting About India-Pak Match: Srinagar College Issues Order

Image Credits: The Quint and NDTV (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rs 5,000 Fine On Students For Watching Or Posting About India-Pak Match: Srinagar College Issues Order

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir,  29 Aug 2022 6:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-29T13:03:05+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In an attempt to avoid repeated incidents of clashes over cricket matches, NIT Srinagar imposed stringent measures for the welfare of the students during the India vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 match.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A notice issued by the dean of students' welfare of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar had directed students to remain in their allocated rooms during the India-Pakistan match on August 28. The directions further advise students not to watch the match in groups or even post any content related to the same on social media platforms.

Stringent measures such as the imposition of fines were put in place after the clash that had broken out in NIT in 2016, following the India-West Indies T-20 World Cup semi-finals. The recent notice was then issued to ensure that the match did not lead to any more disciplinary actions or the closure of the institute.

Preventing A Repeated Clash

According to the notice issued by the administration of the NIT Srinagar, students were directed to enjoy sports as a game and not take the cue to cause chaos and indiscipline at the institute or hostel over it. The match held on August 28 was one that many eagerly awaited, and it would have also inevitably brought about clashes over either team's victory. To avoid such repeated incidents, the students were asked to remain in their allotted rooms and not allow other students to enter their rooms to watch the match in groups.

If found to have violated the said instructions, the students could be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and even be fined an amount of at least Rs 5,000. The NDTV also reported that the students were even barred from posting any material related to the match on their social media platforms.

The 2016 Clashes

In 2016, NIT Srinagar made it to the news for the clashes that had broken out between outstation and local students after West Indies defeated India in the T-20 World Cup semi-final. Students attacked each other, and the very next day, the institution saw hundreds of non-local students burning flags and protesting against the Kashmiris chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Retaliating similarly, the Kashmiri students were allegedly chanting 'Hum Kya Chahte Azadi'.

The incident invited police forces to keep the situation under control. After charging students with batons and tear gas shells, the institution was forced to close down until normalcy had returned.

Also Read: Students Brutally Thrashed In NIT Srinagar - Things We Know So Far About The Unrest Going Inside The Institute

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
NIT Srinagar 
India-Pakistan 
Asia cup 2022 
Student clashes 
Cricket Match 

Must Reads

Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire
This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim
SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt
Similar Posts
Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire
Trending

Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire

The Logical Indian Crew
SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt
Trending

SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt

The Logical Indian Crew
Monsoon Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan As Death Toll Crosses 1000, Very High Level Warning Issued
Trending

Monsoon Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan As Death Toll Crosses 1000, 'Very High' Level Warning Issued

The Logical Indian Crew
Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls, Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students
Trending

'Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls', Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students

The Logical Indian Crew
In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body
Trending

In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X