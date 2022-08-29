Rs 5,000 Fine On Students For Watching Or Posting About India-Pak Match: Srinagar College Issues Order

A notice issued by the dean of students' welfare of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar had directed students to remain in their allocated rooms during the India-Pakistan match on August 28. The directions further advise students not to watch the match in groups or even post any content related to the same on social media platforms.

Stringent measures such as the imposition of fines were put in place after the clash that had broken out in NIT in 2016, following the India-West Indies T-20 World Cup semi-finals. The recent notice was then issued to ensure that the match did not lead to any more disciplinary actions or the closure of the institute.

Preventing A Repeated Clash

According to the notice issued by the administration of the NIT Srinagar, students were directed to enjoy sports as a game and not take the cue to cause chaos and indiscipline at the institute or hostel over it. The match held on August 28 was one that many eagerly awaited, and it would have also inevitably brought about clashes over either team's victory. To avoid such repeated incidents, the students were asked to remain in their allotted rooms and not allow other students to enter their rooms to watch the match in groups.

If found to have violated the said instructions, the students could be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and even be fined an amount of at least Rs 5,000. The NDTV also reported that the students were even barred from posting any material related to the match on their social media platforms.

The 2016 Clashes

In 2016, NIT Srinagar made it to the news for the clashes that had broken out between outstation and local students after West Indies defeated India in the T-20 World Cup semi-final. Students attacked each other, and the very next day, the institution saw hundreds of non-local students burning flags and protesting against the Kashmiris chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. Retaliating similarly, the Kashmiri students were allegedly chanting 'Hum Kya Chahte Azadi'.

The incident invited police forces to keep the situation under control. After charging students with batons and tear gas shells, the institution was forced to close down until normalcy had returned.

