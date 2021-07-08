Nisith Pramanik Becomes The Youngest Member Of Modi's New Cabinet

The Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday led to the appointment of many younger ministers in the Union Cabinet. So much so that the average age of the Cabinet has come down from 61 years to 58 years. And, 35-year-old Nisith Pramanki became the youngest member of Narendra Modi's new team.

Hailing from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal, Nisith Pramanik took the oath as a Minister of State on July 7 and became the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown. He is also the first Rajbongshi to become a Central Minister.

Who is Nisith Pramanik?

Pramanik, a resident of Dinhata, was an assistant teacher at a primary school. Pramanik also holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, according to Outlook India.

Presently, he is a member of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and a member of the consultative committee, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

His Political Career

He started his political career at the Trinamool Youth Congress and became immensely popular in Cooch Behar. However, during the 2018 Panchayat election, differences emerged between Pramanik and other TMC leaders over the choice of candidates in several local bodies in the Cooch Behar district. He is understood to be behind several hundreds of independent candidates in the 2018 Panchayat election, many of whom emerged victoriously.

However, in 2019, BJP offered him a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections despite joining the party only a few months before. The then 33-year-old won the election by 54,231 votes and was elected as a Member of Parliament for the first time, as reported by India Today.

This year, he was again fielded in the West Bengal Assembly elections by BJP from Dinhata. He managed to win by a narrow margin of 57 votes. However, Pramanik resigned from his MLA position to continue to be an MP.

Pramanik has been highly vocal against the ruling Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee and has spearheaded the BJP's protests against TMC's alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

