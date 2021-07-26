Trending

Himachal Pradesh: Nine Dead After Boulder Crashes Into Tourist Vehicle; PM Modi Announces Relief

The tourists were coming from Chhitkul, the last inhabited village near the border with China in Kinnaur, to Sangla, when the landslide hit the Sangla-Chitkul road.

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh   |   26 July 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Economic Times, NDTV

Nine tourists were killed, and three others were injured on Sunday, July 26, after boulders broke off a mountain and came rolling down in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to a massive landslide.

Among those killed in the incident was a 27-year-old naval officer from Darri in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and his US-based friend, a 34-year-old woman Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, and three members of a family — a young chartered accountant, his sister, and their mother — from Sikar in Rajasthan, reported The Indian Express.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police S R Rana said that out of the nine victims, eight were killed in the minibus that was knocked off the road and fell in a ditch, the ninth succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Among those dead, there were four women and five men.

PM Announces Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the families. He announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. "₹ 50,000 would be given to the injured," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

