New Zealand Adopts New Law Easing Change Of Sex On Birth Certificates

New Zealand is on its way to setting a benchmark for other nations by introducing a law that will ease the change of sex on the birth certificate. This change will provide significant mental and physical relief for sexual minority communities of New Zealand, and they can change their sex without going through any painful medical procedure. This process will occur without court intervention, Lawmaker and minister of internal affairs Jan Tinetti, who was in charge of the bill, said on Thursday.

After the self-identification bill was introduced in 2017, according to Tinetti, "The passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationship Registration Bill brings with it a more accessible and inclusive process for people to change the sex recorded on their births certificate.

Inclusivity

Though self-identification was introduced in 2018, treatment to align the applicant's sex and gender identity was a pre-requisite for sex change. Nevertheless, unlike former practice, the BDMRR facilitates the amendment of sex on birth certificates by ruling out the disclosure of personal medical information before the family court.

Minister of internal affairs of New Zealand has been quoted as saying by ANI, "Today is a proud day in Aotearoa's history. Parliament has voted in Favor of Inclusivity and against discrimination."

Furthermore, she added that the law would support young people and give them "agency over their identity, which will promote their mental health and sense of wellbeing."

New Beginnings

This bill got support and appreciation when Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, the green party Spokesperson for rainbow communities, who also described it as a "world-leading piece of legislation" that will uphold rights to self-identification, giving individuals their rights on their feelings and their body.

A new law passed in the Parliament of New Zealand will make a "real difference" for transgender, non-binary, and intersex New Zealanders, Jan Tinetti said.

The Backlash

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere said she was disappointed as the changes exclude refugees, asylum seekers, and recent migrants.

The law has also sparked discourse and hostility, including for Women, which formed in 2018 to oppose self-sex identification. The group was blocked from holding Events at various venues, including the Christchurch city library, for being branded anti-transgender's, as per The Guardian.

