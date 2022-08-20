Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside A New York Hindu Temple Vandalised In Possible Hate Crime: Reports

In what can only be described as a hate crime, unidentified individuals have destroyed a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi) by reportedly using a sledgehammer at a Hindu temple in New York after vandalising it earlier this month, reports claimed on August 19.

Gandhi Statue Vandalised In NY!

In surveillance videos, an individual can be seen smashing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi with a sledgehammer on August 16 before hitting the head off and toppling it over, as per reports in The Indian Express.

Just moments later, a group of six were also seen stomping on it and taking turns hammering the sculpture before taking off.

"To see them coming after us like this is very painful," the founder of Shri Tulsi Mandir Lakhram Maharaj was quoted as saying in the report.

Maharaj had discovered the statue of Gandhi was reduced to rubble on the morning of August 17. Furthermore, it said the word "dog" was also spray painted both in front of the temple and down the block as well.

First, investigating officials revealed that the same Gandhi statue was vandalised nearly two weeks ago.

Probe Underway

The New York Police Department is currently investigating both the incidents as possible hate crimes, reports claimed. Lakhram Maharaj stated that numerous in the community are now afraid to even visit the temple.

"I cannot show the congregation that I am worried because if I show them that I'm worrying and I'm not strong, how will they be strong?" Maharaj said. Meanwhile, the report also said that the temple authorities can't afford to replace the statue of Gandhi due to it being handcrafted and cost about $4,000.

Earlier in February, an 8-foot-high Gandhi statue near Manhattan's Union Square was also vandalised by unknown persons.

During December 2020, Khalistani-supporters desecrated a Gandhi statue in Washington, DC, in front of the Indian Embassy.

