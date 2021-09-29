All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Dynamic Choice For Electives To Be Introduced In Engineering Colleges

Image Credits: The Times Of India (Representational)

Trending
Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Karnataka,  29 Sep 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

In accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP), now engineering students who are studying in colleges affiliated with the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka will be introduced to courses on health, wellness and global medical technology, as part of the revised curriculum.

In accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP), now engineering students who are studying in colleges affiliated with the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka will be introduced to courses on health, wellness and global medical technology, as part of the revised curriculum. The university is expected to introduce these subjects from this academic year.

A subject named 'Biology for Engineers' has been introduced in the fourth semester, according to Professor B Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of VTU.

In a virtual meeting held by Higher Education Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan said that the new subjects are included considering the importance of engineering in recent global medical technology. He also shared that further, courses on environment studies and 'music and mechanical vibrations' have also been added.

New Subjects Under Open Electives

The VC even appraised the minister about the introduction of a subject called 'scientific foundations of health' which is expected to emphasise the importance of health and wellness for engineers. Professor Karisiddappa said that such ability enhancement courses had been added to make students globally competitive

The VC also mentioned that four colleges affiliated with the university had proposed to teach undergraduate engineering (BE) courses in Kannada. He also informed that they are waiting to get approval for this course from the Higher Education Department.

Apart from this, the university has decided to make a 24-week internship mandatory for all engineering courses. It will also encourage multidisciplinary internships for those getting the opportunity to go abroad, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Ashwath Narayan said after the meeting that students will get more choices from this year under open electives. "The concept (open electives) will be made more dynamic and the regulations with regard to the Board of Studies will be relaxed to facilitate timely decisions regarding revamping of curriculum and introduction of new courses," he said.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Engineering 
Students 
Btech 
Internships 

