Planting For Greener Prayagraj: New Initiative Offers Free Planted Trees With 'Free Tree' Scheme

Sangam City residents can now plant a tree next to their home with assistance from government authorities by dialing a particular helpline number. According to officials, Prayagraj Smart City Limited has provided a toll-free number – 1920 – that city residents may use for this reason.

Anyone who wants to plant a sapling in front of their house can call this number, and the forest department will come to them and plant the sapling. They said the forest department and Prayagraj Smart City Limited would bear the entire expense of the sapling and the metal guard surrounding it.

Prayagraj Smart City Limited is determined to elevate the greenery and curb pollution in the city. "An amount of ₹3 crores will be spent on this. This 'free tree' scheme just needs the commitment of the house owner who wishes to enjoy the shade of the tree of his or her choice," officials stated.

'Free Tree Scheme'

Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, Manager (Technical), Prayagraj Smart City Limited, said, "This scheme is different from the traditional tree plantation campaigns, being run by the government departments, as this time it is not the department but the local resident who will give his or her consent to plant the sampling as they will look after the sapling during its growth and develop a personal bond with the tree,"

Saplings will be planted under the 'Free Tree Scheme' following consultation with city residents, who will be the trees' custodians. The forest department, which is in charge of planting the seedlings, will get Rs. 2 crores of the Rs. 3 crores budgeted for this initiative. The remaining 1 crore will be used to create a Miyawaki Forest, consisting of deep woods filled with native species. The forest department will also provide tree guards for the trees planted as part of the program, as per a report in Hindustan Times

Special care will also be provided to the trees planted in this program, as the emphasis has been placed on growing native species such as Peepal, Pakad, Imli, and Amaltash, and blooming plants such as Kusum and Kachanar. The agency will endeavor to plant the same kind of tree along a particular road or street, but if someone requests a different species, his or her request will be honored, according to the official.

