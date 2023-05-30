Ex-Meta Employee Claims Outstanding Performance Reviews Didn't Prevent Job Loss

Meta, the social media giant, has begun another round of layoffs impacting over 6,000 individuals. This news comes after two prior layoffs in November 2022 and March of this year. The first round of layoffs affected 11,000 IT employees globally, while another round of layoffs affecting 10,000 employees was announced in March of this year.

However, only 4,000 individuals were let go then, and the remaining 6,000 are now being informed that they will be given the pink slip. The latest round of cuts will bring the total number of job losses to a staggering 21,000. The latest cutbacks are sure to have a significant impact on the affected employees and the overall job market.

Since word of Meta's latest round of layoffs broke, LinkedIn has been flooded with updates from people revealing their side of the story. One ex-Meta employee turned to the job-search portal to claim she was fired despite receiving excellent performance evaluations consistently. She also stated that she took on more work when her team was cut, but even that was 'not enough.'

"I was laid off today," wrote the former Meta employee. Ouch, that even hurts to type. I was laid off this morning via email along with 5,000 other colleagues at Meta in the fourth round of layoffs this year. As a Meta employee for almost three years, I thought I was making myself invaluable to the company. I worked on company priorities, I took on additional work when our team was downsized, and I received consistently positive performance reviews. But that wasn't enough today."

She said that while her profession isn't her "whole identity," it's "difficult to close a chapter on a point of pride in her life."

"It was rewarding to career pivot into a role like this that finally provided financial stability, valuable experience, and a renewed self-confidence. Asking for help during difficult times has always been a struggle for me, but I know there are good folks out there willing to offer a helping hand," her post read further.

Layoffs At Meta Not Based On Performance

It is not the first time a former employee has claimed that layoffs in the tech industry are not based on performance.

A female employee of Meta who was laid off in March stated on LinkedIn that some of the company's best performers were asked to leave, implying that Meta's decision to fire people was not based on performance. The employee, who was let off while on maternity leave, was in charge of hiring for Meta's People Team and Software Engineering Team, as per a report in India Today.

"Unfortunately, my maternity leave was cut short at Meta due to the brutal Meta Layoffs. I spent an amazing three years at a company that had so many memories and worked with the best teams and incredible people. This layoff was not performance-based, as so many top performers were let go. I am honored to have spent time recruiting for the People Team as well as the Software Engineering Team," she said in her article at the time.

Also Read: 73% Women Want Companies To Allow Them To Take Menstrual Leave, Finds Survey