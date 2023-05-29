73% Women Want Companies To Allow Them To Take Menstrual Leave, Finds Survey

Around 73% of women want companies to allow them menstrual leaves. Meanwhile, 86.6% of women favour a menstrual-friendly workplace where hygiene methods and support infrastructure are available, according to a recent study.

The survey, titled 'The Menstrual Hygiene Survey 2023,' was conducted by Everteen, a feminine hygiene brand. It also revealed that 71.7% of participants don't want paid menstrual leaves since it may make companies reluctant to hire female employees.

Nearly 10,000 women aged 18 to 35 years took part in the survey conducted in multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna and Lucknow. The report was released ahead of the global Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, as reported by Telegraph India.

Menstrual-Friendly Workplace

Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said companies need to prioritise adapting practices for a menstrual-friendly workplace. According to him, the survey shows only 5.2% of women feel comfortable discussing menstrual periods with their managers. In comparison, 39.9% of women prefer not to discuss the same at work, even with female colleagues.

Hariom Tyagi, CEO of Wet and Dry Personal Care, said that over 50% of women are unable to sleep well during the first two days of their periods, and 63.6% of women experience moderate to severe menstrual cramps.

He added that menstrual cramps had emerged as the biggest concern for 30% of women when going out during periods, trailing behind the worry of changing sanitary pads, which was a huge concern for 33% of women.

