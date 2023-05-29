All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
73% Women Want Companies To Allow Them To Take Menstrual Leave, Finds Survey

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pixabay (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

73% Women Want Companies To Allow Them To Take Menstrual Leave, Finds Survey

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

Remote Intern

He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.

See article by Tanveer Singh Kapoor

India,  29 May 2023 6:18 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Nearly 10,000 women aged 18 to 35 years took part in the survey conducted in multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna and Lucknow.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Around 73% of women want companies to allow them menstrual leaves. Meanwhile, 86.6% of women favour a menstrual-friendly workplace where hygiene methods and support infrastructure are available, according to a recent study.

The survey, titled 'The Menstrual Hygiene Survey 2023,' was conducted by Everteen, a feminine hygiene brand. It also revealed that 71.7% of participants don't want paid menstrual leaves since it may make companies reluctant to hire female employees.

Nearly 10,000 women aged 18 to 35 years took part in the survey conducted in multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna and Lucknow. The report was released ahead of the global Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, as reported by Telegraph India.

Menstrual-Friendly Workplace

Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said companies need to prioritise adapting practices for a menstrual-friendly workplace. According to him, the survey shows only 5.2% of women feel comfortable discussing menstrual periods with their managers. In comparison, 39.9% of women prefer not to discuss the same at work, even with female colleagues.

Hariom Tyagi, CEO of Wet and Dry Personal Care, said that over 50% of women are unable to sleep well during the first two days of their periods, and 63.6% of women experience moderate to severe menstrual cramps.

He added that menstrual cramps had emerged as the biggest concern for 30% of women when going out during periods, trailing behind the worry of changing sanitary pads, which was a huge concern for 33% of women.

Also Read: Recycled Plastic Is More Toxic Than Original Parts, Can Lead To Microplastic Pollution: Greenpeace

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanveer Singh Kapoor
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Menstrual Leave 
Periods 
women 
Workplace 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X