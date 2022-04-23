All section
Two New COVID Sub-Variants Found In Bengaluru- Heres All You Need To Know About It

Image Credit: Unsplash and Pixabay (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Two New COVID Sub-Variants Found In Bengaluru- Here's All You Need To Know About It

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  23 April 2022 6:12 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

INSACOG scientists in Delhi admitted having found the BA2.12.1 mutant, again a COVID Omicron sublineage of BA.2, which is likely the reason behind the current surge.

While Indians are once again feeling the concerns over the uptick of COVID cases across the country, two new SARS-CoV-2 mutants, BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, related to the COVID Omicron sub-variant BA.2, have been found in Bengaluru, by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) attached labs.

However, sources have also claimed that the statistics are too meagre to identify the transmissibility abilities of these sublineages of BA.2.

Two New COVID Variants Found

"As per GISAID data, we have found BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, both sublineages of BA.2, in a few samples from Bengaluru. However, we need more samples and data to know more on this mutation. It is an alias of B.1.1.529.2.10, lineage from pango designation issue #496," The New Indian Express quoted a scientist attached to the lab as saying.

Once Again, COVID Numbers Increasing Across India

In the past seven days, Bengaluru Urban has reported 300 COVID cases, and the district has 1,428 active cases, as per the official data released by the health department on April 21. Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner BBMP (Health), on the back of a recent review meeting, claimed that he has no idea of any new mutation but has called for measures already to ramp up surveillance in the city to ensure that the authorities do not miss any new variant.

Furthermore, INSACOG scientists in Delhi admitted having found the BA2.12.1 mutant, again a COVID Omicron sublineage of BA.2, which is likely the reason behind the current COVID surge.

All Delhi government-run hospitals are handing out the precautionary COVID vaccine dose for free for 18-59 years. This move from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government came in on the evening of April 21, as the national capital recorded yet another uptick in the daily tally.

"In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years' age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21," the health department said in their official release.

Amid the growing number of COVID positive cases across the national capital, the Delhi government opted to reverse its order removing the fine on masks. Wearing masks have once again been made mandatory, and the Rs 500 penalty was re-imposed by a ruling on April 20.

Also Read: Delhi Govt Announces Free Booster Doses Amid Spike In COVID Numbers, New Omicron Variant Scare

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Bengaluru 
COVID Variants 
Omicron Variant 
Omicron Surge 

