#300DeathsAtProtest: Netizens Pay Tribute To Farmers Who Died During Protests At Delhi Borders
The hashtag '300 Deaths At Protest' was trending on Twitter, with thousands of netizens extending their support and paying tribute to the farmers.
The farmers have been protesting around Delhi borders for nearly four months against the three contentious farm laws. They took out rallies, held talks with the government and sought the support of millions of citizens from across the globe. Despite all this, a consensus is yet to be reached.
According to an update shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Thursday, March 18, more than 300 farmers lost their lives in the protests over the last four months. While some died in car accidents or by suicide, some died due to natural causes such as heart disease or weather.
The hashtag '300 Deaths At Protest' was trending on Twitter, with thousands of netizens expressing solidarity with the farmers' protest and paying tribute to those who lost their lives.
Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders were held, but none effectively prevented the impasse. In January, the Supreme Court had postponed the laws' enforcement until further orders.
Following Kisan Ekta Morcha's tweet, thousands of netizens expressed their support and paid tribute to the farmers.
Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Ekta Party Chief, tweeted extending his support to the farmers.
Here are some of the tweets from the trending hashtag:
On Wednesday, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced that he would continue to support farmers protest against the three farm laws even if he is dismissed from the office.
"Even when a dog dies, it is mourned," the Governor said in an interview with NDTV. "But when 250 farmers die, no one expressed condolences," he said.
He stated that he had discussed the protests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also urged the government not to use force against farmers.
Read Also: Rise In Domestic Violence, Trafficking Cases During COVID-19 Lockdown: Parliamentary Panel