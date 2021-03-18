300DeathsAtProtest: Netizens Pay Tribute To Farmers Who Died During Protests At Delhi Borders

The farmers have been protesting around Delhi borders for nearly four months against the three contentious farm laws. They took out rallies, held talks with the government and sought the support of millions of citizens from across the globe. Despite all this, a consensus is yet to be reached.

According to an update shared by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on Thursday, March 18, more than 300 farmers lost their lives in the protests over the last four months. While some died in car accidents or by suicide, some died due to natural causes such as heart disease or weather.

The hashtag '300 Deaths At Protest' was trending on Twitter, with thousands of netizens expressing solidarity with the farmers' protest and paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

Sitting on Delhi roads in chilling cold didn't make any difference to the Centre.

A big shame on the govt. who could go & ask for votes door to door but couldn't visit farmers protesting at borders. Its time to remember 300 martyrs & stop supporting BJP. #300DeathsAtProtest pic.twitter.com/fwa8oLYIyK — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) March 18, 2021





More than 300 Farmers Sacrificed their Lives during the Protest & still no affect on the Modi Government!!



Wake Up Call for All BJP Supporters to stop the injust. #300DeathsAtProtest pic.twitter.com/aUSl23S22T — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) March 18, 2021

Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders were held, but none effectively prevented the impasse. In January, the Supreme Court had postponed the laws' enforcement until further orders.



Following Kisan Ekta Morcha's tweet, thousands of netizens expressed their support and paid tribute to the farmers.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab Ekta Party Chief, tweeted extending his support to the farmers.

300 deaths, impacting more than 300 families- parents, siblings, spouses and kids. 300 citizens of India. 300 who toiled to feed thousands and sacrificed their lives. But not even 1 remark from self obsessed PM. But farmers sacrifices won't be go in vain.#300DeathsAtProtest — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 18, 2021

Here are some of the tweets from the trending hashtag:

Lives sacrificed will not go in vain.#300DeathsAtProtest #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/U6dqSgkrPl — Jaspreet Dhaliwal (@jasdhaliwal349) March 18, 2021





Lives sacrificed will not go in vain.#300DeathsAtProtest #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/U6dqSgkrPl — Jaspreet Dhaliwal (@jasdhaliwal349) March 18, 2021

As a human being it's our duty to stand up against injustice and human rights violations. Jai Hind. #300DeathsAtProtest pic.twitter.com/VyIOvulHnj — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) March 18, 2021





On Wednesday, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced that he would continue to support farmers protest against the three farm laws even if he is dismissed from the office.

"Even when a dog dies, it is mourned," the Governor said in an interview with NDTV. "But when 250 farmers die, no one expressed condolences," he said.

He stated that he had discussed the protests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also urged the government not to use force against farmers.

