Nepal Plane Crash: Estranged Indian Couple's Reunion Trip With Children Ends In Tragedy

Residents of Thane are not able to come to terms with the tragic death of four members of a family-an estranged couple and their two children -whose reunion trip to Nepal met a tragic ending after the flight they were travelling in crashed.

Businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi were on a reunion trip in the neighbouring country along with their two children-Dhanush (22) and Ritika (15) when the accident took place on May 29.



Ashok Tripathi (54) ran a company in Odisha, while Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) worked in a firm at BKC in neighbouring Mumbai, NDTV reported.



According to an official from Thane's Kapurbawdi police station, the couple had separated following court orders. Vaibhavi, her son and her daughter lived in the Rustomjee Athena apartment in the Balkum area of the city.

Couple Planned Trip To Nepal

As per court orders, the family was to be together for 10 days a year and this year they had planned a trip to Nepal. Their plane, belonging to Tara Air, went missing on Sunday (May 29) morning in the Himalayan region of Nepal, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.



Vaibhavi's 80-year-old mother is the only person left at the family's home in Thane now. As per officials, the relatives and neighbours have not told her anything about the plane tragedy as she is in frail health and currently on oxygen support. The aged woman's younger daughter is currently taking care of her, India Today reported.



Other family members are waiting for the bodies to arrive in Thane from Kathmandu.



Besides the four Indian nationals, the plane carried two Germans and 13 Nepal passengers, along with a three-member Nepal crew. Rescuers have pulled out 20 bodies so far from the wreckage of the crashed plane and located one more.

