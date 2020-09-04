Tamil Nadu: Unable To Download Admit Card, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

A 17-year-old National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district died after she consumed pesticide, allegedly after she failed to download the admit card for the medical entrance test.

The girl had an argument with her father Ganesan, after she lost her application number and security pin needed to download the hall ticket for the exam. She then consumed pesticide, leading to her death.

The 17-year-old, had scored 400 in her Class 12 board exams and always aspired to be a doctor.

"Harishma's cousin in Karur downloaded the admit card for NEET. Her uncle called her father and asked him if Harishma had downloaded the admit card. When Ganesan asked Harishma about it, she confessed that she had forgotten the application number. Ganesan said that they would go to her school and get the admit card. He also seems to have shouted at her for misplacing the number," Alangudi Inspector told The New Indian Express.

The teenager along with her father went to her school to retrieve the application number, however, the teacher who could help them was not present.



On the morning of 29 August, the girl consumed pesticide with food while her parents were not at home. When her parents returned, they found her complaining of stomach ache and loose motion.

She was then rushed to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, where she died on 1 September.

