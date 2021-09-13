NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Exam; CM Assures Exempting State From Test

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Tamil Nadu,  13 Sep 2021 12:12 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Following his death, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured of passing a bill exempting NEET from Tamil Nadu.

In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide, hours before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). His body was recovered from his residence in Salem on Sunday, September 12.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the IPC and are conducting enquiries, Hindustan Times reported.

A resident of Salem, the boy, has been identified as Dhanush and was a son of a daily wage labourer. He was taking the test for the third time.

The team has not recovered any suicide note. Considering the circumstances and statements by the family members, the police suspect him of taking the drastic step for the fear of failure in the examination.

"His parents were insisting him on clearing NEET. The family also says that he was under pressure," the media quoted the police officer as saying.

Following his death, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured of passing a bill exempting NEET from Tamil Nadu, which was introduced in 2017.

He also appealed to students to not lose hope and assured them that a bill would be brought out on Tuesday, September 14. "Let the injustice end," he added.

AIADMK Slams DMK

The AIADMK slammed the ruling DMK government for not fulfilling its election promise of abolishing NEET from the state.

Former Chief Mnister Edappadi Palaniswami said the DMK government created confusion among students about whether the exam was being conducted or not.

According to the media report, the state had abolished NEET exams for almost a decade, stating it favours the affluent as even students from low-income families and those in rural areas cannot afford to coach. Around 15 medical aspirants have died by suicide in the last few years in Tamil Nadu.

