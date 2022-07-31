Clogged State Of Indian Judiciary! Nearly 5 Crores Cases Pending Across Courts In India: Centre To Lok Sabha

The central government on Friday (July 29) informed Lok Sabha that the number of cases pending in various courts across India is soon going to reach the mark of five crores.

Kiren Rijiju, the Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice, said in a written reply that while 72,062 cases were pending in Supreme Court as of July 1, 59,55,873 cases were pending in the 25 high courts as of July 25.

Additionally, the district and subordinate courts have more than 4.23 crore pending cases, meaning a total of over 4.83 crore cases stand unsettled across various courts across the country.

The question "whether the government has assessed the reasons for huge pendency of cases in various courts" meant for a written reply, was raised by a total of 26 Lok Sabha members, reported NDTV.

Timely Disposal Of Court Cases Depends On Several Factors

Rijiju responded that the disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary. No time framing has been prescribed for the disposal of various cases by the respective courts. The government does not have a direct role in the disposal of cases in courts.

The minister stated that the timely disposal of court cases depends on several factors, including the availability of an adequate number of judges and judicial officers, supporting court staff and physical infrastructure. Further, the factors involved are the proper application of rules and procedures, the complexity of facts, the nature of evidence, and the cooperation of the Bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants.

He said several factors might lead to delays in the disposal of cases. This inter-alia includes vacancies of judges, frequent adjournments and a lack of adequate arrangement to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing.

'Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary'

In response to a debate on the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on July 26, Rijiju said it is unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases. He highlighted that while litigations are settled, double the number of cases are added to the courts' dockets daily.

The minister said, "People question what the government, the law minister is doing. I feel sad. While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first."

He also objected to obscene or inappropriate words attacking the courts. He said that judges work hard. They work from 9 am to 9 pm and have settled hundreds of cases in a day.

