Conversion Jihad Show: NBDSA Orders News Nation To Take Down Videos, Calls For Action Against Anchors Who Fail To Be Neutral

Trending
Conversion Jihad Show: NBDSA Orders News Nation To Take Down Videos, Calls For Action Against Anchors Who Fail To Be Neutral

India,  25 Nov 2021 1:26 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-25T19:21:13+05:30check update history

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority observed that there was a need for introspection on the part of the broadcaster, and it should take action against anchors who fail to remain neutral during broadcasts.

In response to a complaint against news channel News Nation's November 6, 2020 show titled 'Conversion Jihad', the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority observed that there here was a need for introspection on the part of the broadcaster, and it should take actions against anchors who fail to remain neutral during broadcasts.

NBDSA also pointed out that proper training must be given to the anchors regarding the manner in which they conduct the programs.

In this case, since the broadcaster issued an unconditional apology, the NBDSA warned the channel to be careful in future. It further directed the channel to remove the video of the show from the website, or Youtube, or any other links. Further, it stated that the same should be confirmed to the NBDSA in writing within seven days, reported Live Law.

Lack Of Adherence To Guidelines

NBDSA Chairperson Justice (retired) A.K Sikri, in the hearing, mentioned that whenever any news story is telecast by the broadcaster, the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards, Principles of Self-Regulations, Fundamental Principles and Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage relating Impartiality, Neutrality and Fairness as also the Specific Guidelines Covering Reportage must be adhered to.

The statements made by the anchor of the show (Deepak Chaurasia) and captions such as "Memchand zinda hai Jamaat sharminda hai"; "500- Hindu kaise banaye Muslim?" and "Kya Mewat Pakistan ban gaya?" aired in the programme violated the Regulations, Principles and Guidelines.

More About The Complaint

The complaint was registered by NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) against News Nation. In the complaint, it said was also stated that there was a constant attempt to promote Islamophobic ideas such as the Jamaat misleading and encouraging people to indulge in anti-religious and anti-national activities by the news anchor. It even mentioned that a few clips from the television show that were uploaded to Twitter received thousands of likes and retweets and it will cause ill will against the minority community of India.

However, in response to the complaint, News Nation said that neither the anchor nor the broadcaster was liable for the actions or choices of words used in the programme. The broadcaster also apologized for hurting the sentiments of any community through the show.

Also Read: Eco-Fashion Is The Way Forward: This Clothing Brand Promotes Sustainability With Its Creations

