National Road Safety Week 2022: Drinking, Driving & Dying

Driving is an act that requires a lot of concentration, and a driver has to take care of multiple things while driving. A moment of distraction can cause harm not only to the driver but also to co-passengers, people in other vehicles and pedestrians. Sometimes the damage caused is disastrous and irreversible, taking the lives of many innocent people.

Drunken driving is one of the main reasons for road accidents. Studies have shown that alcohol consumption reduces cognitive function and impairs the brain's functioning, leading to poor judgement. It also leads to altercation in vision, such as blurred or doubled vision. It also affects a person's logical thinking skills, and therefore they take unnecessary risks while driving without giving it a second thought. When a person is drunk, it is especially hard to concentrate while driving. People can easily refrain from driving while drunk, but many choose not to, making drunken driving one of the leading causes of road accident-related deaths.

On the second day of National Road Safety Week 2022, The Logical Indian looks into the lives lost due to drunken driving and the penalty imposed by the government for violating the rule.

Losing Lives To Drunken Driving

The number of road fatalities due to drunken driving is quite significant in India. Many lives have been lost on the road due to the irresponsible act of a drunk driver. As per the latest report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on road accidents in India, drunken driving is the third major cause of road fatality, with the first being over speeding followed by lane indiscipline. There have been 12,256 accidents in 2019 related to drunken driving where 5,325 persons were killed, and 10,564 were injured. People killed in drunken driving-related road accidents account for a 3.5% share of total road fatality. It showed an increase in deaths compared to the previous year. The increase in fatality underlines the need for stricter enforcement of government guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of state-wise accidents and deaths due to drunken driving, with a number of 4,496 accidents leading to the loss of 2,224 human lives. This is more than double the number of accidents and deaths in other states due to drunken driving.

Penalty For Drunken Driving

According to Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, drinking and driving are illegal in India and are punishable under the Indian Penal Court. If more than 30 mg of alcohol is detected in 100 ml of blood of a driving person in a test by a breath analyser or if they are found under the influence of drugs such that they are not capable of exercising control over the vehicle, it is a punishable offence. The fine for such an offence has increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016 approved by the Union Cabinet presided by PM Narendra Modi. For the first time the offence is committed, there is imprisonment up to 6 months and/or a penalty of Rs 10,000. If found committing the same offence for the second time, the imprisonment period is raised to 2 years and/or the penalty is increased to Rs 15,000.

A challan will be issued under the offender's name, and they will have to make payment online or offline. A person cannot refrain from getting tested, and if found doing so, there are probabilities of them facing legal consequences.

The Assam government has imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on people who were found drunken driving in December 2021 and also suspended their license. In the states of Gujarat, Bihar, Manipur, Nagaland and UT of Lakshadweep, alcohol consumption is completely banned.

Say No To Drunken Driving

It is a person's choice whether to consume alcohol or not, and others cannot intervene in their likes and dislikes. However, in the case of drinking and driving, the driver is not just putting their life into danger, but others live too. A willful and responsible mind is all it takes to avoid such risks. While planning for parties or gatherings, alcohol-free activities can be arranged. If a person is attending a party involving alcohol and is consuming it, the most responsible thing they can do is hire a driver to drive them home safely.

As responsible citizens of India, we should drive safely to save ourselves and others from fatal accidents. It is necessary to cooperate with the government and follow the rules and regulations to make Indian roads a safe place to drive.

