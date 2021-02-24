Motera Cricket Stadium, World's Largest, Renamed As Narendra Modi Stadium

The world's largest cricket stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium will host the pink-ball Test between India and England from Wednesday, February 24.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had performed 'bhumi pujan' and inaugurated the newly revamped Motera Stadium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the inauguration ceremony of the stadium.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. "The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together," a note from the Press Information Bureau stated.

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world with four world-class dressing rooms. As many as 55,000 fans are expected to be present at the stadium for the Pink Ball Test match.

It is the only stadium in the world with 11 centre pitches on the main ground. It also has 6 indoor pitches with bowling machines and 4 dressing rooms.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said that the newly-built Motera Stadium is not just the largest, but also one of the best stadiums in the world.

"We're proud to have the biggest cricket stadium in the world. The infrastructure is very good and we're all really excited to play here," Virat Kohli had said in his press conference on Tuesday.

"Crowd presence does make a big difference. We feel the pressure too when we play abroad. Hoping for good support in the coming Tests," he added.

