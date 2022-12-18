The United Nations (UN) has recognised the National Mission for Clean Ganga initiative, also known as the Namami Gange effort, as one of the Top 10 Environment Restoration Flagship programmes focused at recovering the natural world. The idea was chosen from more than 150 similar initiatives from over 70 other nations.

On World Restoration Day on Wednesday, G. Asok Kumar, the Director General of the Namami Gange project, accepted the prize during a ceremony at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, Canada.

Restoration Flagship Programmes

These projects were chosen as part of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, an international initiative coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) (FAO).

It is aimed at preventing and reversing the deterioration of natural areas all around the world. The approved initiatives, including Namami Gange, are now qualified to receive UN assistance, finance, or technical know-how, according to a formal announcement.

Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, said: "Inspired by these flagships, we can learn to restore our ecosystems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for all, leaving no one behind", Hindustan Times reported.

'River Linked To Indian Heritage & Civilisation'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, he recognised the need to revitalise River Ganga and pledged more than $5 billion to make sure the river becomes clean. This led to the establishment of the Namami Gange Programme.

"Ganga is important for India as it is home to 40 per cent of India's population, 2500 species of flora and fauna and 8.61 billion sq. km. basin, which is home to over 520 million people. Ganga is also very important from a spiritual point of view," Kumar said. The river is deeply linked to Indian heritage and civilisation and served as a metaphor for the nation's beliefs, feelings, and collective consciousness, he added.

Speaking about what led to the NMCG winning the recognition, Kumar noted that the initiative used a multi-sectoral, holistic strategy that brought cutting-edge models for the thorough preservation of the riverine environment and its health.

"Our projects are designed to ensure that no untreated water- sewage or industrial effluent flows to the Ganga river. 176 STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) with the capacity to treat over 5000 Million Litres per Day are being constructed.

The concerted efforts of the Mission have resulted in significantly enhanced capacity for treatment of sewage and industrial effluents in the Ganga basin; improvement in river water quality and biodiversity, manifested as an increased population of Dolphins and their juveniles, Turtles, Otters, Gharials and fishes like Hilsa; and over 30000 hectares afforested among others," Kumar stated. While expressing his gratitude to the United Nations programme, Kumar stated that the recognition has come at an opportune moment as India is gearing up to take over the Presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Community Movement Under Namami Gange

As per Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Namami Gange is an ambitious attempt to revive the Ganga, which provides millions of people in India with a vital source of water. The benefits of this restoration must not be understated at a time when it is crucial that we change our exploitative connection with nature.

In addition, Kumar stated that Arth Ganga is a crucial part of Namami Gange since it helps to improve the socioeconomic connections amongst river users. Due to this, the Mission has evolved into a Jan-Andolan, or people's movement. The NMCG is creating a road map for cleaning additional rivers throughout the nation and the world as a result of numerous cutting-edge project management techniques, like HAM and One City One Operator, effectively evolving.

In order to engage the younger generation, Kumar said that a variety of activities are undertaken, including rafting expeditions, cycling races, hackathons, and webinars on "Igniting Young Minds: Rejuvenating Rivers." He added that "under Namami Gange we are aware of the necessity to involve people, particularly youth, in the process."

Previously, the NMCG won the "Public Water Agency of the Year" in the Global Water Awards, 2019 by Global Water Intelligence 3.

Also Read: After Years Of Suffering For Potable Water, Shahjahanpur Now Tops Country In Providing Tap Connections