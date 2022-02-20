All section
In A First, Mysuru College Cancels Uniform Order To Allow Students Wear Hijab

Image Credits: Hindustan Times (Representational)

In A First, Mysuru College Cancels Uniform Order To Allow Students Wear 'Hijab'

Karnataka,  20 Feb 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Following the incident, police on Friday, February 18, lodged an FIR against 20 students of a Tumakuru college for violating the Karnataka High Court's orders.

Defying the Karnataka High Court's order of banning religious clothing inside educational institutions, a private college in Mysuru has allowed its Muslim students to attend classes with 'hijab', the first one in the state to take such a decision.

"Four students were protesting and demanded to attend classes with hijab," said DK Srinivasa Murthy, Deputy Director of Pre University, Mysuru, according to The Times of India.

FIR Lodged

Following the incident, police on Friday, February 18, lodged an FIR against 20 students of a Tumakuru college for violating the court's orders. Despite the interim order, the students decided to stand by their decision not to shun the religious headscarf. The college then decided to do away with its ruling over uniforms so that girls are able to attend schools and receive education.

"Some organisations extended support to the students. I visited the college and held discussions with all. The college announced that it is cancelling the uniform rule to allow its students to attend classes," Murthy said.

'No Soft Approach'

The first FIR follows a warning by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who said there would be "no soft approach" anymore and directed police officials to take action against those who flout the order. The principal of Empress College in Tumakuru complained with city police against the students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days.

In Kodagu, about 250 km from Bengaluru, Muslim male students at Field Mar- shal KM Cariappa College in Madikeri said they won't enter the campus until girls wearing hijabs are allowed inside. The hijab controversy spread to more colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday. The Government First Grade College in Jidekallu declared a holiday after three students refused to remove their hijabs.

Also Read: No Hijab In Karnataka's Minority Institution Too, Govt Issues Order

