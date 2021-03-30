India Among Eight Other Countries To Attend Myanmar Military Parade The Day Over 100 Protesters Were Killed

As Myanmar witnessed the bloodiest day on March 27 with over 100 protesters being killed in a crackdown by security forces, India was among the eight countries that attended a major military celebration in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on the same day, The Indian Express reported.

Security forces in Myanmar killed over 100 people, including children and women on March 27. On the same day, at least eight countries including– Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand – had sent representatives for the Armed Forces Day parade despite the brutal use of force against protesters that day.



Russia sent its deputy defence minister, while other countries were represented by their local embassy officials.

Earlier this month, nearly 30 scholars, writers and members of the civil society had written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, saying that all Indian companies should suspend all commercial ties with the Myanmar security forces.



"This was a crucial step in supporting regional efforts to restore democratic order in the neighbouring country," the letter read.

Despite warnings, protesters have turned out in Yangon, Mandalay and other towns. The killings quickly received strong global condemnation, including a joint statement from the defence chiefs of 12 countries.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves," the statement read. "We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."

The United Nations in Myanmar also issued a statement criticising the military's actions and said it was "horrified by the needless loss of life".

Since its February 1 statement, India has maintained complete silence about the protests in Myanmar.

"India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar," the foreign ministry had said in a statement on February 1. "We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld."

