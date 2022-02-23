All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator

Credits: ZeeNews, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Madhya Pradesh,  23 Feb 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The invigilation team found a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser. The student confessed that he had gotten a skin coloured micro Bluetooth device surgically fitted by an ENT surgeon.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A medical student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, was caught cheating on his final MBBS exam with the help of modern Bluetooth devices he had placed in the ears. The incident took place on Monday, February 21.

The medico had appeared for the General Medicine exam for the final time after repeatedly failing for the last few years. He had been admitted to the college 11 years ago and had the last chance to clear it, Hindustan Times reported.

How Was The Student Caught?

He was among the 78 other medical students appearing for the examination. The flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) was on the invigilation duty.

When the examinees were writing the test, DAVV member Dr Vivek Sathe frisked the student and found a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser. The phone was switched on and connected to a Bluetooth device. However, the squad did not find a Bluetooth device on the student.

He was put off from the exam and taken for questioning. During interrogation, the student confessed that he had gotten a skin coloured micro Bluetooth device surgically fitted by an ENT (ears, nose & throat) surgeon.

Another Student Caught Cheating

The team found another student cheating in the exam with the help of a tiny SIM-powered device and a micro Bluetooth device. During questioning, the student was informed it was not inserted surgically and could be removed with a pin.

Action On The Matter

According to HT, the devices have been sent to an internal examination panel. They would decide if a police case was needed to be registered.

Speaking on the incident, Vyapam Scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai said it was easy to attach and remove a Bluetooth device to the ear temporarily. Rai informed that a similar technique was used in the scam he unearthed eight years ago.

Also Read: TN Urban Elections: Vellore Gets First Transgender Councillor Ganga Nayak, Big Win For DMK

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Cheating 
MBBS Exam 
madhya pradesh 
indore 
Bluetooth Device 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X