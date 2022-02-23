MP Student Surgically Fits Bluetooth Device To Cheat In Final MBBS Exam, Caught By Invigilator

A medical student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, was caught cheating on his final MBBS exam with the help of modern Bluetooth devices he had placed in the ears. The incident took place on Monday, February 21.

The medico had appeared for the General Medicine exam for the final time after repeatedly failing for the last few years. He had been admitted to the college 11 years ago and had the last chance to clear it, Hindustan Times reported.

How Was The Student Caught?

He was among the 78 other medical students appearing for the examination. The flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) was on the invigilation duty.

When the examinees were writing the test, DAVV member Dr Vivek Sathe frisked the student and found a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser. The phone was switched on and connected to a Bluetooth device. However, the squad did not find a Bluetooth device on the student.

He was put off from the exam and taken for questioning. During interrogation, the student confessed that he had gotten a skin coloured micro Bluetooth device surgically fitted by an ENT (ears, nose & throat) surgeon.

Another Student Caught Cheating

The team found another student cheating in the exam with the help of a tiny SIM-powered device and a micro Bluetooth device. During questioning, the student was informed it was not inserted surgically and could be removed with a pin.

Action On The Matter

According to HT, the devices have been sent to an internal examination panel. They would decide if a police case was needed to be registered.

Speaking on the incident, Vyapam Scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai said it was easy to attach and remove a Bluetooth device to the ear temporarily. Rai informed that a similar technique was used in the scam he unearthed eight years ago.

