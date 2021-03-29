MP: Rape Survivor Tied, Paraded With Accused In Village; Six Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in a tribal-dominated village in Madhya Pradesh, was paraded with the accused on Sunday, March 28.

A disturbing video of the incident surfaced online that shows both of them tied with ropes as people around them chant slogans, reported NDTV.

Police officer Dilip Singh Bilwal said two cases have been filed and at least six people, including the accused, have been arrested.

The clip shows the young girl being paraded with the accused after the duo was thrashed as some people walking around them chant- "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long Live Mother India)".

The incident was reported on Sunday from the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

Reports also suggest that the rape survivor's family members were among those who compelled her to walk with the accused and shamed her.

"One of the cases was filed against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another FIR (first information report) was filed against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her," the police said.



The case against the accused has been filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Family members of the survivor have been booked under section 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC.

