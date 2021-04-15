MP: CCTV Shows COVID Patient Dying After Oxygen Supply Allegedly Cut Off By Hospital Staff In Shivpuri

CCTV footage from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has led to a probe into a COVID-19 patient's death as his family alleged the oxygen supply was cut off by the hospital staff. The hospital administration, however, has denied any lapses.

So Shocking! Shivpuri a Covid patient died as a hospital staff allegedly pulled out his oxygen support at night, reveals CCTV footage, the administration initially denyied any lapse ordered probe after CCTV footage came.out @GargiRawat @manishndtv @vinodkapri @ndtv pic.twitter.com/AZYttmz5X7 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 15, 2021

The COVID patient's son said he was with his father till 11:30 PM on Tuesday, April 13. Hours after he left for home, he got a call from the hospital, reported NDTV.



"He had been feeling better for the last two-three days. He was eating food, and things were getting better. But on Tuesday night, the staff removed his oxygen supply. I got a call in the morning. I rushed to the hospital and I requested the staff to give him oxygen. They refused. Then I took him to the ICU (intensive care unit) but he died within 15 minutes," the patient's son alleged.

The CCTV clip shows a young health worker, standing close to the elderly patient's bed. In the clip, the health worker calls his colleagues. One of them is then seen pressing a button towards the end of the clip. The health workers were seen not wearing a PPE kit inside the COVID ward.

Following the complaints, the hospital administration has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within 48 hours.

Arjun Lal Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, said, "As far as the district hospital is concerned, we have 76 oxygen beds, 30 beds in ICU and 13 oxygen concentrator machines. There is enough storage in reserve. The patient was also receiving dialysis treatment. His haemoglobin was also low. However, if anybody is found guilty, he will be punished."

The shocking incident comes at a time when India reported more than 2 lakh COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest-ever single-day rise of 9,720 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Visuals of patients dying outside hospitals from places like Indore have surfaced online, highlighting the grim reality of the country's health infrastructure.



