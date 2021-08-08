Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday, August 7, that the state government will award each member of the Indian women's hockey team with a cash prize of ₹ 31 lakh who just missed out on a medal by a whsiker at the Tokyo Olympics.



The CM, in a statement, said that the women's hockey team put up a great game at the Olympics. "They may have lost but won the hearts of the entire nation," he added. Therefore the government decided that all the "member daughters" of the team will be bestowed with ₹ 31 lakh each. He said that he has faith that the daughters of India will win in the future.

On August 2, the CM had tweeted about how four players of the Indian women's hockey team had been trained at MP Women's Hockey Academy.





It gives me immense pleasure to share that four players of Indian Women's #Hockey Team have been trained at MP Women's Hockey Academy! I extend my warm wishes to sports minister Smt. @yashodhararaje Ji and director Pawan Jain Ji for nurturing them preparing them for #Tokyo2020. https://t.co/0gKidXtq8k — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 2, 2021

Team Records Best Ever Performance

The Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as they lost to Great Britain by 3-4 in a hard-fought bronze play-off. However, the team managed to record its best-ever finish at the Olympics, thanks to the efforts of the coach Sjoerd Marijne, who stepped down on August 6.



The Chief Minister applauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal and said he has made India proud.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal for India in the Olympics after a huge gap of 13 years. We salute Neeraj's passion and strength. The entire country is very proud today. Mr Chouhan congratulated Neeraj and said that he had amplified the honour and the pride of our country.

