Madhya Pradesh To Give ₹ 31 Lakh Each To Members Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that while the team might have lost, they have managed to win the hearts of the entire nation.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   8 Aug 2021 11:30 AM GMT
Writer : Chahat Suri | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Chahat Suri
Madhya Pradesh To Give ₹ 31 Lakh Each To Members Of Indian Womens Hockey Team

Image Credit: Financial Express, Hindustan Times

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday, August 7, that the state government will award each member of the Indian women's hockey team with a cash prize of ₹ 31 lakh who just missed out on a medal by a whsiker at the Tokyo Olympics.

The CM, in a statement, said that the women's hockey team put up a great game at the Olympics. "They may have lost but won the hearts of the entire nation," he added. Therefore the government decided that all the "member daughters" of the team will be bestowed with ₹ 31 lakh each. He said that he has faith that the daughters of India will win in the future.

On August 2, the CM had tweeted about how four players of the Indian women's hockey team had been trained at MP Women's Hockey Academy.


Team Records Best Ever Performance

The Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as they lost to Great Britain by 3-4 in a hard-fought bronze play-off. However, the team managed to record its best-ever finish at the Olympics, thanks to the efforts of the coach Sjoerd Marijne, who stepped down on August 6.

The Chief Minister applauded javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal and said he has made India proud.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal for India in the Olympics after a huge gap of 13 years. We salute Neeraj's passion and strength. The entire country is very proud today. Mr Chouhan congratulated Neeraj and said that he had amplified the honour and the pride of our country.

Also Read: After Propelling Indian Women's Hockey Team To Great Heights, Sjoerd Marijne Resigns From Coaching Position


Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

