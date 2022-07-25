Mother Of Haryana Girl Scoring 100% In Class 10 Worries For Her Future, CM Assures Help

The mother of a Haryana-based Anjali Yadav, who recently scored 100 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE board exams recently, is more concerned than being happy about her child. The reason behind this is that the family has been struggling to make ends meet for a long time.

The family's plight came to light when Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called Yadav to congratulate her on her success. However, the topper conveyed to him about the financial constraints and the difficulties her family is going through, following which the CM offered a scholarship of ₹ 20,000 per month for the next two years.



Yadav's mother, Urmilla, says they own a small piece of land that is barely enough to serve their needs. Currently, she is the only earning member of the family.

Aspires To Become A Doctor

Her daughter aspires to become a doctor and wishes to study at the country's top medical institute, AIIMS, Delhi, NDTV reported. The girl student's father was in the paramilitary forces, but in 2010, he met with a severe accident. In 2017, he was discharged from his services on medical grounds.

Though he received nearly ₹ 10 lakh from the general provident fund, the family has hardly been able to manage their finances.

Thanks To CM For His Gesture

Thanking the CM for his gesture, Yadav said, "It has been tough to manage with the meagre finances. That's why I spoke to the CM about our poor condition."



Yadav studied at Indus Valley Public School, Dongra, Mahendergarh. The family resides in Silarpur. She has a younger brother who is currently in Class V.



"She worked so hard. She always said that the hardships I face will ease if she achieves success. I have always stood by her and told her to focus on her studies," Urmilla said.



Earlier in the day, Khattar spoke with Yadav's family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to her village and the state. He also assured the girl of all cooperation in her studies.

