All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mother Of Haryana Girl Scoring 100% In Class 10 Worries For Her Future, CM Assures Help

Image Credits: Pixabay, Wikipedia, Latestly Hindi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mother Of Haryana Girl Scoring 100% In Class 10 Worries For Her Future, CM Assures Help

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Haryana,  25 July 2022 7:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Anjali Yadav scored 100 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE board exams recently. She aspires to become a doctor and wishes to study at the country’s top medical institute, AIIMS, Delhi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The mother of a Haryana-based Anjali Yadav, who recently scored 100 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE board exams recently, is more concerned than being happy about her child. The reason behind this is that the family has been struggling to make ends meet for a long time.

The family's plight came to light when Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called Yadav to congratulate her on her success. However, the topper conveyed to him about the financial constraints and the difficulties her family is going through, following which the CM offered a scholarship of ₹ 20,000 per month for the next two years.

Yadav's mother, Urmilla, says they own a small piece of land that is barely enough to serve their needs. Currently, she is the only earning member of the family.

Aspires To Become A Doctor

Her daughter aspires to become a doctor and wishes to study at the country's top medical institute, AIIMS, Delhi, NDTV reported. The girl student's father was in the paramilitary forces, but in 2010, he met with a severe accident. In 2017, he was discharged from his services on medical grounds.

Though he received nearly ₹ 10 lakh from the general provident fund, the family has hardly been able to manage their finances.

Thanks To CM For His Gesture

Thanking the CM for his gesture, Yadav said, "It has been tough to manage with the meagre finances. That's why I spoke to the CM about our poor condition."

Yadav studied at Indus Valley Public School, Dongra, Mahendergarh. The family resides in Silarpur. She has a younger brother who is currently in Class V.

"She worked so hard. She always said that the hardships I face will ease if she achieves success. I have always stood by her and told her to focus on her studies," Urmilla said.

Earlier in the day, Khattar spoke with Yadav's family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to her village and the state. He also assured the girl of all cooperation in her studies.

Also Read: Government Blocked 94 YouTube Channels, 19 Social Media Accounts In 2021-22 For Spreading Fake News

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Haryana Mother 
Class 10 Results 
Anjali Yadav 
CM Khattar 

Must Reads

Towards Dignified Lives! Pune Civic Body Hires Transgenders As Security Guards, Green Marshals
Was Boris Johnson Interrogated By British Police Following His Resignation? No, Viral Video Is A Spoof!
PM Modi Ignored President Kovind During His Farewell? No, Opposition Leaders Shared Cropped Video
'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X