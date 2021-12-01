More Than 1.33 Cr Indian Nationals Living In Foreign Nations: Centre

All section
Photo Credit: Unsplash

India,  1 Dec 2021 12:10 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also revealed that more than 6 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last five years.

The government informed the Lok Sabha on November 30 that more than 1.33 crore Indian nationals are currently living in different foreign nations.

In a written response, Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai said:

"As per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries."

The Union Home Ministry further revealed that over 6 lakh people have given up their Indian citizenship between 2017 and September 2021 as well. As per the official statistics provided in the Lok Sabha, a total of 6,08,162 individuals gave up their Indian citizenship in the past five years.

The statistics put up by the Minister of State for Home Affairs showcases that during this time, at least 1 lakh Indians gave up their Indian citizenship each year, except for in 2020.

Some Staggering Numbers

"1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenship and citizenship of other countries in 2017; 1,34,561 in 2018, a total of 1,44,017 in 2019, a total of 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,297 in 2021 up to 30th September,"

Nityanand Rai added.

The minister further added that the Centre has not taken any steps so far to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

What Is NRIC?

The National Register of Citizens can be described as a proposed exercise to track undocumented immigrants. But, its critics have a huge doubt over whether the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be misused to target Muslims in India.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act introduced the religious criteria to Indian citizenship for the very first time by granting undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship. After its passage, violent clashes broke out in many parts of the country and claimed several lives.

Lok Sabha 
Citizenship Amendment Act 

