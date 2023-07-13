Monsoon Mayhem Continues In Delhi As Yamuna River Swells, Rescue Operation Underway

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has surpassed the estimated danger mark, creating an extreme situation for the city. Initially projected to reach 207.99 meters on Wednesday night, the water level rose even higher, measuring 208.05 meters. By Thursday morning, it had further increased to 208.46 meters, causing floodwaters to inundate Delhi's ITO area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urgently appealed to the central government to intervene and take measures to reduce the release of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage. With the situation worsening, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi promptly mobilized its resources, working diligently to address the flood-like conditions in the affected areas. Field staff members were placed on high alert to respond to any emergency situations that may arise.

In response to the alarming situation, traffic coming from Shahdara on GT Road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24 to ensure the safety of commuters, reported CNBC.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh has also been grappling with the consequences of incessant rain, leading to flash floods and landslides. Numerous tourists found themselves stranded in the hill state as roads and infrastructure suffered significant damage. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to restore road transport and power supply. His deputy, Mukesh Agnihotri, expressed hope that the situation would gradually return to normalcy within the next 72 hours. Tragically, the monsoon havoc has already claimed the lives of approximately 20 people, with the estimated infrastructure damage ranging between ₹3,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore.

In light of the escalating crisis, the Delhi government has implemented several precautionary measures. All schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed until Sunday to ensure the safety of students and staff. Government offices, except those providing essential services, have adopted a work-from-home policy, which is also being advised for private offices. Due to the closure of three Water Treatment Plants, water rationing is being enforced, resulting in potential water shortages for a day or two.

To prevent further complications, the Delhi government has prohibited the entry of heavy goods vehicles, except those transporting essentials, at four borders—Singhu, Badarpur, Loni, and Chilla. This measure aims to mitigate risks associated with the abnormally rising water levels of the Yamuna River.

Critical Situation In Himachal

The situation remains critical as authorities work tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the rising water levels in the Yamuna River and the aftermath of flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday, gaining a firsthand understanding of the scale of the disaster caused by the relentless floods. In response to the crisis, six helicopters have been deployed to carry out rescue operations, aiding stranded tourists and locals in need of assistance. The state's priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors.

Visited Choling, Kinnaur today to empathize with those affected by the disaster. Assuring everyone's safety is our utmost concern. Our government is tirelessly working to ensure the rescue and well-being of all stranded individuals. Immediate relief measures are being implemented… pic.twitter.com/RfkS5sCMJF — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 13, 2023

The severe floods have wreaked havoc on various regions, with Shimla reporting disruptions to water supply and connectivity issues. Recognizing the urgency, the deputy commissioner of Kullu took to Facebook on Wednesday to provide updates on the ongoing restoration efforts. He assured residents and tourists that connectivity to Kasol/Parvati valley is expected to be restored by tonight or tomorrow morning, and similar efforts are being made to restore connectivity to Sainj and Tirthan villages.

Although limited connectivity has been reported, there have been no reports of any untoward incidents, and the authorities are working tirelessly to address the situation. However, the prevailing circumstances have rendered more than 1,000 roads inaccessible, further compounding the challenge.



CM Sukhu took to Twitter to share the latest developments, stating that 800 people were successfully evacuated from Kasol and Manikaran via pickup jeeps the previous night. He further informed that a 300-meter stretch of the road connecting Kasol/Manikaran to Bhuntar had been washed away. Efforts are underway to swiftly restore this vital road link.

