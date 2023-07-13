AP Cabinet Approves Proposal To Give Complete Rights To Those Holding Assigned Lands

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made several significant decisions. Firstly, they have decided to amend the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977. This amendment grants full rights to individuals who have been in possession of government-assigned lands for more than 20 years. Previously, under the Act, those who were assigned land by the government for cultivation or housing purposes were not allowed to transfer or have any title or rights over the assigned land.

With the amendment, individuals will now have the option to sell, mortgage, or transfer the assigned lands but only after a possession period of more than 20 years. In case the original beneficiaries pass away, their legal heirs will inherit the full rights to the land. This amendment will benefit approximately 66,111 individuals who currently control 63,191.84 acres of assigned lands.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to extend similar provisions to low-lying lands in the islands of coastal Andhra. These lands will also be eligible for sale, mortgage, or transfer after a possession period of more than 20 years.

Furthermore, the cabinet has approved the performance of a bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) on July 24 for the construction of 47,000 houses for the poor. These houses will be built in the R-5 zone of Amaravati, the capital region of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority. The estimated expenditure for this project is ₹5,000 crore, reported Deccan Chronicle

The cabinet has also made a decision to remove Inam (gift) lands from the prohibited list of Section 22-A. This will benefit approximately 1,13,000 beneficiaries who will now have full rights over the Inam lands.Lastly, the cabinet has decided to waive loans that were given to Dalits for the purchase of 16,213 acres of land under the Land Purchase Scheme before the state's bifurcation. This means that the Dalits will now enjoy full rights on those lands.

These decisions by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet aim to empower individuals and provide greater opportunities for landholders, as well as support housing initiatives for the poor and marginalized communities in the state.

Revival Of Chittoor Cooperative Dairy

In a public meeting held in Chittoor district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, holding him responsible for the closure of Chittoor Dairy, which had been a crucial lifeline for dairy farmers in the region. Jagan fulfilled his promise made during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra by exchanging copies of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with representatives of Amul, who will invest Rs 385 crore in the revival of Chittoor Cooperative Dairy. He also laid the foundation stone for a medical college in Chittoor.

CM Jagan accused Naidu of orchestrating the downfall of Chittoor Dairy and shutting it down in August 2002 to promote his family-owned Heritage business. According to Jagan, Chittoor Dairy, which started as a chilling unit, had grown to process 2.5 to 3 lakh litres of milk per day by 1993, reported Economic Times. However, Naidu allegedly pushed the dairy into losses while his own business, Heritage, continued to thrive.

CM Jagan emphasized that the closure of Chittoor Dairy left lakhs of farmers in distress as the management had pending arrears. The YSR Congress (YSRC) government repaid dues amounting to ₹ 182 crore, and Amul will invest ₹ 150 crore in the first phase of Chittoor Dairy's revival. The revival of the dairy is expected to provide direct employment to 5,000 people, indirect employment to two lakh people, and benefit 20 lakh dairy farmers in Rayalaseema.

CM Jagan also accused Naidu of selling several sugar factories and paper mills in the cooperative sector, as well as public sector units like Allwyn and Republic Forge, to TDP leaders at low prices or closing them down while allegedly accepting kickbacks for promoting private units.

The cabinet made additional decisions during the meeting. They decided to release funds for various welfare schemes as per the welfare calendar. Funds for schemes such as Jagananna Thodu, Nethanna Nestam, Sunna Vaddi, and Videshi Vidya Deevena will be released on specific dates in July.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved an increase in the retirement age of professors working in educational institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University from 62 to 65. Additionally, the retirement age in the endowment department was raised from 60 to 62.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Set To Visit France, Participate In Bastille Day Celebrations & Discuss Strategic Partnerships